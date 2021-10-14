Aline Riscado abandons her artistic name and announces a new phase: ‘Assuming who I really am’

Model wants to be called by her Christian name and has decided that she will no longer straighten her hair

The model Aline Scratched turned 34 last Tuesday, 12, and announced a change that took followers by surprise. The artist decided to abandon the artistic name and assume her baptismal name, as she wants to reconnect with her essence. “Much pleasure, Aline Fields! Planet Earth is currently undergoing an intense transformation, and this is increasingly felt, even by the most skeptical. The opportunity we human beings are having to learn and consequently evolve into a more expanded and higher consciousness is connected to the flow of the entire universe! It would be no different with me. I am more and more connected with the subtlest and my essence more and more overcomes the ego, which so eludes and sabotages us. One of the transformations I feel inside me that has already happened is the reconnection with my roots, in every way! Assume who I really am, in all aspects”, wrote the model on Instagram.

Aline decided to announce the change on the day of her birthday, because you feel that you are starting a new cycle in your life. “My baptismal name is once again my strength, the way I want to be called from now on,” he said. The artist also said that she will no longer straighten her hair and, from now on, will leave it in a natural way. “Today I also experience the growth of my hair free, without chemicals to straighten it and with the certainty that this is the most beautiful beauty I could have, my truth! The cut came to seal all this courage to assume who I really am, with the certainty that, no matter what the eyes see, without feeling it, everything is an illusion! Gratitude,” concluded the model who posted photos showing her new haircut.