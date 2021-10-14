Aline Riscado changes her name and appearance and shocks when she makes an announcement: “Assume who I really am”

Aline Scratched left fans shocked by unexpectedly announcing a radical change in his career, changing his own name from “Aline Riscado” to “Aline Campos” along with a new look.

She explained that she decided to use her baptismal name and revealed, in an interview with Vogue Brasil: “I’m more and more connected with the more subtle side and my essence more and more overlaps with the ego.”

According to her, the date chosen for this change was her birthday, on October 12th, when she turned 34 years old:

“Assuming who I really am, in all respects. My birthday is the beginning of a cycle. I also start the re-encounter with who I truly am. My baptismal name becomes my strength again, the way I want to be called from now on. Nice to meet you, I’m Aline Campos”.

“I also experience the growth of my hair free, without chemicals to straighten it and with the certainty that this is the most beautiful beauty I could have. The cut came to seal all this courage to assume who I really am”, said yet.

When announcing the change, the actress also used a meme from the time of the soap opera Topíssima, by Record, in 2019, when internet users asked if “Aline Riscado died”, due to a headline in the plot.

“Don’t worry, I’m more alive than ever! Wait!” wrote the brunette, who may have to pay a high indemnity to a company that hired her services for Instagram advertising.

According to the column by Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, Dmg Comércio e Serviços is filing a lawsuit against the actress for breach of contract.

According to the publication, the company hired Aline for a three-month campaign, where she would receive R$ 60 thousand, for biweekly advertising posts about the brand.

In the service provision contract, it was agreed that the model would publish every fortnight, that is, twice a month. In this way, each publication was worth R$ 10 thousand.

In February, Aline received R$ 20 thousand, and in March, another installment for the work, which despite having been agreed that it would continue for the next two months, was interrupted by the famous one without any justification.

“Without any justification, the defendant (Aline Riscado) only disclosed two single ‘stories’ on her social network ‘Instagram’, the first in February and the last in early March of this year”, said the contracting party in the process, which charges the return of the amounts and a fine.

With more than 12 million followers on Instagram, the actress uses her profile to share tips, her daily life and also makes several publiposts.

Check out: