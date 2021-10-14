Amazon copied products and circumvented competition rules, documents show | Technology

Bruno Ignacio According to Reuters, at least two senior executives at the company have approved the practices

Documents show that Amazon plagiarized products and favored their brands in the site’s search engine, reports the agency Reuters under investigation. According to the report, the e-commerce giant would have manipulated results to boost its trade in India, a practice it had previously denied.

The investigation went through emails, sales strategy and business plans and found that at least two senior executives at the company approved the practices.

Amazon’s private brands in India would have secretly exploited Amazon.in’s internal network data to copy products sold by other companies and then offer them on their platform “in the first 2 or 3 search results” as shown in an email.

The John Miller brand, which belongs to a company whose chief executive is Kishore Biyani, known as the Indian “king of retail”, was one of those that had products affected by the practice considered anticompetitive. Amazon would have copied the shape of the shirts and decided to “follow the measures” of the Indian company.

The documents, dated 2016, make clear the “Solimo strategy”: “Using information from Amazon.in to develop products and then leveraging the Amazon.in platform to market those products to our customers,” continues Reuters.

The company had already been accused by former employees, but denied adopting practices that favor its products. In testimony to the US Congress, company founder Jeff Bezos denied that the company uses internal data for its own use.

In response to the Reuters story, Amazon said, “We display search results based on relevance to the customer’s search query, regardless of whether such products are privately branded by sellers or not.”

Amazon has also stated that it strictly prohibits the use or sharing of non-public data.