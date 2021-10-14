AMD Announces Radeon RX 6600, Cheapest GPU of RX 6000 Series

8GB GDDR6 input card and FidelityFX Super Resolution support

THE OMG today announced the new Radeon RX 6600 not XT, with focus in high frame rates at 1080p resolutions and $50.00 cheaper that model Radeon RX 6600 XT. The board is the AMD’s cheapest model, based on Navi 23 XL architecture, and counts on 1792 stream processors, 28 computational units, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, with a suggested market price of US$329.00 (R$1,830.19), while its XT version launched in August costs US$379.00 (R$2,108.34).

According to AMD, the model that offers no overclocking possibility is designed to deliver good performance and frame rates aiming at 1080p resolution. The 8GB of GDDR6 memory with 128-bit interface features 224 GB/s bandwidth, 1626 MHz base operating frequency and frequencies in games and boost respectively of 2044 MHz and 2491 MHz. It is also optimized for Windows 11 and also brings 32 MB of AMD Infinity Cache and the latest performance and optimization technologies such as DirectX 12 Ultimate, Auto HDR and MS DirectStorage.

The entry model arrives as an interesting alternative, especially for the price, for players who do not seek 4k resolutions in their games, with good performance and better energy efficiency compared to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, the entry-level model of Nvidia’s desktop discrete cards. Also, Radeon RX 6600 is compatible with FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, doubling in performance in some games in Performance mode.



It is evident that the suggested price of US$ 329.00 should not be reflected by retail stores, as the market is extremely inflated, both because of the problems of supplying the GPU production line and because of the depleting cryptocurrency mining market stocks of new GPUs as they become available.

Radeon RX 6600 boards should receive models from the brands ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, XFX and Yeston, reaching the market today in the United States both in retail and on the website of these manufacturers, and pre-assembled models are planned to reach the market throughout the month of October.



AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series RX 6800 RX 6700 XT RX 6600 XT RX 6600 GPU Navi 21 XL Navi 22 XT Navi 23 XT Navi 23 XL Colors infinity cache Game Clock Boost Clock Memory Clock memory Memory Bus bandwidth TBP MSRP Launch Date November 2020 March 2021 August 2021 October 2021

