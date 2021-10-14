AMD Radeon RX 6600 announced with reduced price and focus on 1080p gaming

After several leaks of Radeon RX 6600, AMD has finally announced its new GPU with more affordable price compared to the RX 6600 XT model, but with a focus on games running at 1080p. Comparing a little more, the new Radeon RX 6600 arrives with 4 computational units less than the XT model, 28 against 32.

Power consumption has been reduced to 132 watts compared to 160W of the more powerful model, so you can use the new GPU on 450W power supplies, instead of being limited to 500W power supplies that are recommended for Radeon RX 6600 XT.

Thus, the performance difference between the two GPUs should be 15%, reaching 91FPS on Far Cry 6, 85FPS on Deathloop with graphics settings at maximum. AMD also claims that AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology still allows you to play Far Cry 6 in 1440p with ray-tracing running at an average of 60FPS together with a Ryzen 5 5600X processor and 3600MHz DDR4 RAM.

It is worth mentioning that most manufacturers still do not take advantage of the reduced consumption of the new RX 6600. The models from ASRock and Sapphire still occupy at least 2 full slots in the setup and still need an 8-pin PCIe connector. PowerColor goes beyond requiring a power supply of at least 500W to work on its 8GB model.