Americans in Colombia report symptoms of Havana syndrome

American officials working at the Colombian embassy have reported in recent weeks symptoms related to what US officials are calling Havana syndrome. The information is from an American official and a second source consulted by CNN.

Some officials who reported the symptoms in Colombia had to be evacuated from the country, sources said. Some of those affected had already reported symptoms of the mysterious disease when they were abroad.

Researchers in the United States have been struggling to determine what is causing the symptoms. Havana syndrome incidents began in late 2016 in Cuba and cases have since been reported in Russia, China, Austria and other countries around the world. Joe Biden’s government continues to investigate the matter.

The symptoms have been noticed by more than 100 US diplomats, spies and soldiers around the world since then.

The incidents in Colombia are now among those the United States is investigating and occur on the eve of US Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s trip to Bogota, which is due to take place next week. On Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to comment on the incidents or Blinken’s trip.

Price said any US employee affected by the mysterious illness “will get the immediate care they need.”

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the incidents in Colombia.

International travel by top officials of the Biden government has been affected by two incidents related to Havana syndrome in recent months.

The State Department has taken on the task of alerting US authorities to the cases, but it is not publicly disclosing information such as the number of people affected and the location of the incidents, data that was released at press conferences in previous cases, which were related to Cuba and China.

Last week, President Joe Biden signed a law to support victims of the strange syndrome that is crippling diplomats, spies and military personnel around the world.

“I was pleased to enact the Havana Law to ensure that we are doing everything possible to care for US government personnel who have experienced abnormal health problems,” said Biden. In the communiqué, the US president referred to the episodes as “incidents” and not as “attacks”, as did the main lawmakers of the US Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Dealing with these incidents has been one of my government’s top priorities,” he said after the law was signed behind closed doors on Friday.

