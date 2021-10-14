Amnesty International calls for Premier League meeting after Newcastle sale, newspaper says | english football

Sacha Deshmukh, the group’s chief executive, wants to discuss and propose changes in the assessment of the owners and directors of the first English division, aiming to incorporate clauses that protect human rights.

1 of 1 Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Newcastle’s new directors and representatives of the Arab fund that bought the club — Photo: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Newcastle’s new directors and representatives of the Arab fund that bought the club — Photo: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United

The NGO described the deal, which totaled around 2.2 billion reais, as “an extremely bitter blow for human rights defenders” due to the “poor track record” of the Middle East country in this regard.

The Premier League’s handling of this agreement raises a number of deeply troubling questions about sports laundering, human rights and the integrity of English football. — Sasha Deshmukh

In April 2020, Amnesty had already manifested itself about this. At the time, the human rights group warned that the Saudi government’s idea was to use Newcastle to do “sportwashing”, that is, the use of sport as a way to erase – or hide – actions that governments do not want to be known by the rest of the world.

Amnesty had also denounced the purchase of Manchester City by the UAE investment fund, considering the transaction an attempt to improve the country’s image.

