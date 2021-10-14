Analysis – Metroid Dread • Switch Brazil

Who would have thought, that a game born from a concept developed about 15 years ago, would finally come to life? Not only that! Metroid Dread not by itself came to life, but definitely brought to light the franchise that bestowed some of its characteristics on the Metroidvania genre in a masterful way.

Metroid Dread is a title produced mostly by MercurySteam in conjunction with some of Nintendo’s own in-house research and development studios, was released for the Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021 worldwide and is premised on the story of traveling bounty hunter Samus Aran to Planet ZDR on a mission to the Galactic Federation as a way to investigate mysterious recordings of Parasite X — which should have been extinguished, at least in theory.

Gameplay



Designed to end a saga within the 2D franchise and as a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion, I would say right away that there would be no possibility of feeling terrified by bringing up the memories of the SA-X — the most aggressive and frightening form of the X parasite that replied to Samus as a way of trying to eliminate it in every way. Well, I was wrong enough, you must have assumed. EMMI has been introduced and relentlessly cited by Nintendo since the announcement of Metroid Dread like the terror in machine form in pursuit of our protagonist. I even joked with Twitter followers that “Nintendo should change the gender of this metroid for psychological terror and survival,” seriously… My deaths were countless facing each one of them—facing no: RUNNING.

The game obviously brings this step only as a bonus, since the EMMI are limited to their proper zones that even have different coloring on the map, tense musical ambience and distorted vision (in addition to the macabre “whistles”) that the machine makes when exploring the region). Yes, it’s breathtaking: just enter these zones and you instantly need to think of a way to get to the objective door to continue your exploration, and we have seven of these little robots charismatic altogether by covering the various areas that Samus will have to explore to get out of Planet ZDR alive.

Metroid Dread keeps all the classic exploration and action formula in a mostly 2D environment with 3D scenes and transitions as a way to give a greater immersion to certain points of the game: be it in the form of tutorials, cutscenes with bosses or Samus discovering some secret. Due to a “physical memory loss” that Samus had after the start of the game, you start with her abilities extremely limited, and you will have to use exploration in order to regain them and only then reach a plausible level of strength that allows you to explore the vast ZDR Planet.

It’s worth mentioning that EMMI’s are not unbeatable, they have a specific weakness that is introduced right away in the game’s combat tutorial when you enter one of their zones. However, the game makes it clear that beating them will allow you a much broader exploration of a given area — in addition to a certain “pampering” that each of them will grant the protagonist as they are defeated in each of their areas. “Dread” is an English expression used for fear, fear, dread, and we can’t interpret the title of this game that way just having EMMI as a threat. So get ready to face much more challenging bosses and full of personalities (if we can say that about monsters), each with its own fighting characteristics and also unique weaknesses.

Speaking of fights, the game’s combat system is far from confusing and as a “non-fervent fan of the franchise”, I say calmly that the custom using both the offensive equipment of Samus, as its dodging skills and others did not take a long time to be mastered. I even hear that MercurySteam has improved several aspects since the release of Metroid: Samus Returns. With my permission for a brief tip: The counterattack will be your best companion in most of the game, especially in advanced difficulty fights against “mini-boss”.

As for the other topics, Metroid Dread maintains all the franchise’s consecrated essence with huge maps, several power-ups in places that you’ll pass more than once (and even with a map tip you’ll rack your brain trying to locate), in addition to the always famous “backtrack” that brings the need that you return to the same location over and over again if you want a deeper exploration—plus of course, the rewards this will deliver for the protagonist.

I must also mention the good use of HD Rumble (nothing too exaggerated) which gives very nice feedback in certain situations, such as when an EMMI is close to Samus and the control starts to reproduce the heartbeat of Samus as a moment of Strong apprehension of the character. In situations in the more advanced parts of the game it is used in even nicer ways and it’s impossible for the player not to notice how well implemented these vibes are (but I can’t give spoilers here).

Performance



Metroid Dread impressed me right away by an aspect that may be overlooked by many: sound design. Since we have EMMI as “blind” enemies within their Zones, I was very pleased and admired over time the precision that was put into the ambient sound, the monsters and the robot itself to aid in Samus’ atmosphere of suspense and alertness. during the exploration phase of these sites. Although the soundtrack is not extremely remarkable for the franchise, it is undeniable that the ambiance imposed by the sounds is one of the biggest highlights in Dread compared to other games released for the Nintendo Switch.

Graphically speaking, Metroid Dread manages to bring a very interesting and no-nonsense lighting and color game to impress the player as he progresses in his adventure through the various areas of the game. Even in more monotonous and steel/tech-dominated places, the feeling of “eyestrain” didn’t present itself to me due to subtle variations the developer made so we don’t fall into sameness — by the way, expect some really cool settings as Samus advances in search of the surface.

On the technical side, absolutely nothing compromised my experience with the game: No crashes, no drop in frame rate, the resolution remained absolutely stable, and the scenes presented throughout the story were amazing.

The copy of the game was acquired by the editor.