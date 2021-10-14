André Rocha: “Kenedy showed his value and that he can be useful to Flamengo” – 10/13/2021

Without difficulties, Flamengo beat Juventude 3-1 this Wednesday (13th), at Maracanã, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. As the leader Atlético-MG won 3-1 against Santos, the difference between Galo and Fla remained at eleven points – the rubro-negros have two games less than the Minas Gerais team.

At Flamengo Live, program of UOL Sport right after the Mengão games, journalists André Rocha and Renato Maurício Prado analyzed the match. They highlighted some positive points, such as the team again scoring a free kick and the good performance of Andreas Pereira. But another player also won praise.

“We have to highlight Kenedy as well. By the time he was regaining fitness and game rhythm, he scored a great goal and a great first half, getting along with Matheuzinho. That’s two good news: finally the free kick came and Kenedy showed his value and that he can be useful. Juventude is not much of a parameter, but for the moment, to do well against them is already good news for Flamengo,” said André.

Renato also praised Kenedy’s performance and believes that the player should gain morale in the dispute for a space in the team. “It couldn’t be better for Flamengo to open the score with Kenedy. I’d prefer to see him on the left and Michael on the right. I don’t like this mania for playing with swapped feet. This often makes the bottom line plays difficult. Kenedy had a good first half and it’s very important for him to gain confidence. We’ve already seen that the need to use reserves until the end of the season is very big,” he said.

Andreas Pereira’s free-kick widens Flamengo’s options in a decisive moment of the season, according to André. “The results were very important and built with authority against Fortaleza and now against Juventude, which is a historic stone in Flamengo’s shoe. The performance in the first half was very authoritative. It was a great goal by Andreas Pereira and it is very important for Flamengo to win this option of play, which decides or uncomplicates games”, said the UOL columnist.

For Renato, Flamengo’s reserves played a good role in the absence of the holders, summoned by their selections for the matches of the Copa-2022 Qualifiers. “More important than the victory, for me, was a fact that hadn’t happened for three years: a free-kick by Flamengo, who played well in the first half. In the second, they merely managed the game and took a goal. their role. In other words, they are giving the holders, who are returning from the national team, the same distance they were to Atlético-MG. In the end, it ends up being a good deal,” he commented.

Another positive point, in Renato’s view, was the pressure exerted by the Gávea team in the opponent’s defense field. “The first half, in general, was very good. I like it when Flamengo scores again up there. You can’t play like that for 90 minutes, but it’s good to see Renato using this again and not with the scoring anymore. delayed to protect the defense, especially against weaker opponents. Flamengo has to impose itself”, emphasized the columnist of UOL.

“Flamengo had this attitude and the second goal comes out of a pressure. That helped. With so many embezzlements, there was that fear of being missed, but ended up not doing much due to the great performance of Andreas and, mainly, due to the good participation of Kenedy , which was not scheduled. Renato Gaúcho gave him confidence, minutes, but I had no idea that he would score the goal he scored and the performance he had,” added André.

