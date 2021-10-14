Andreas Pereira may be Flamengo’s biggest signing; see list

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Last Wednesday (13), Flamengo beat Juventude by 3×1, in a match valid for the 26th round of the 2021 Brasileirão. of lack. The last time a player had scored in the free kick was in June 2018, when Diego Ribas opened the scoring against Paraná.

The responsible for breaking this sequence, was the midfielder Andreas Pereira. Ending again as one of the highlights of the clash. Currently on loan from Manchester United to Flamengo, the athlete has a contract until June 2022.

Ever since he arrived at red-black, Andreas has impressed managers, fans and coach Renato Gaúcho, for his versatility. Taking ownership once and filling the gap left by Gerson. Altogether there are 12 games, 4 goals and 1 assist.

However, to hire the midfielder, Flamengo would have to exercise the purchase option set at 20 million euros (R$ 127 million). If the negotiation materializes, it would exceed the amounts spent on hiring names like Gabriel Barbosa, Pedro and Arrascaeta. Therefore, it would be the biggest signing in the club’s history.

Andreas Pereira is currently 24 years old, and has been playing for the top and base Brazilian national team in Belgium. In addition, he also defended Lazio, Granada and Valencia.

We put together a list of the biggest signings in Flamengo’s history. As a form of calculation, the club’s balances and news of the time were used.

Flamengo’s top-10 biggest signings

1st Gabigol – R$96.9 million

2nd Peter – BRL 88.2 million

3rd Arrascaeta – BRL 80 million

4th Vitinho – R$54 million

5th Gerson – R$50 million

6th Michael – BRL 38 million

7th Léo Pereira – R$34 million

8th Rodrigo Caio – R$27.7 million

9th Vagner Love – R$27 million

10th Bruno Henrique – R$23 million

