Andreas Pereira’s free-kick drives Flamengo fans crazy; see reactions – Flemish

Flamengo took to the field this Wednesday night (13), when they hosted Juventude, at Maracanã, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. Even in the first half, when the Mais Querido was winning 2-0, Andreas Pereira broke a fast of more than three years and scored a great goal from free..

The crash, of course, stole the show on social media and drove fans crazy. Through Twitter, rubro-negros celebrated the goal of the shirt 18. The last time Flamengo had hit the net after a free kick was in 2018, with Diego Ribas.

SEE REACTIONS:

What a great goal from Andreas Pereira’s free kicks, the so-called dry sheet of Didi. — Aldenor Alves (@Aldenoralves) October 13, 2021

I’ve already looked at Andreas’ goal 20 times, and every time it appears I’ll see dnv — Yagoᶜʳᶠ (@yagoPTT) October 13, 2021

Every day I am more in love with this Brazilian born in Belgium 🥰 — Andreas Pereira (@jotinhaxotinha) October 13, 2021

What an anthological goal Andreas made, my friends. — GB ᶜʳᶠ 🔴 ⚫️ (@_Belisario_CRF) October 13, 2021

I don’t know which is more beautiful if it’s Andreas’ goal or he — Nathália (@nathsf0) October 13, 2021

Flamengo spent more than 1,200 days without scoring a free kick. The last time Mais Querido had hit the net in this condition was in 2018, when Rubro-Negro beat Paraná, 2-0, in the Brazilian Championship. At the time, the goal was also scored by a midfielder, in this case, Diego Ribas.

After winning the Juventude 3-1, the Flamengo remains focused on the Brazilian Championship. Next Sunday (17), Mais Querido will face Cuiabá, for the 27th round of the national tournament, at Maracanã. The confrontation will take place from 8:30 pm (Brasilia time).

