Andreas takes a curse from Lukaku with a great goal for Flamengo and takes ‘hard’ from Pogba: ‘Waiting for my shirts’

Manchester United players reacted to an Instagram post with a free kick scored by Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, in a Brazilian Championship match

Andreas Pereira’s great goal in Flamengo’s victory against Juventude not only had repercussions in Brazil. The midfielder’s perfect free kick drew praise from the players of the Manchester United, the club that lent the jewel to Rubro-Negro.

After the midfielder posted his goal on Instagram, names like goalkeeper David De Gea and striker Romelu Lukaku reacted to the Brazilian’s slap on the ball, which gave Douglas Friedrich no chance to defend himself.

The Belgian even left a curse word in Andreas’ post.

But the comment that caught the most attention was that of Paul Pogba. After congratulating his former United teammate, the Frenchman also took the opportunity to give a public charge.

“Good! Very good. But I’m still waiting for my shirts,” wrote the ace.

The 3-1 victory at Maracanã, which also featured goals from Kenedy and Pedro, led Flamengo to reach 45 points in the standings. brazilian, 11 less than the leader Atlético-MG. The team from Belo Horizonte, however, still has two more games in relation to Rubro-Negro.

Andreas Pereira arrived in Brazil for a one-year loan to the Gávea club. At the end of this period, there is a forecast of the definitive purchase option of the economic rights of the midfielder by Flamengo.