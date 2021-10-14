Andressa Suita shows Gusttavo Lima with her children: “family close together”

Andressa Suita surprised by showing Gusttavo Lima alongside the couple’s two children

The model Andressa Suita and the singer Gusttavo Lima they spent the holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida together. They are the proud parents of two boys – four-year-old Gabriel and two-year-old Samuel.

It is worth remembering that Andressa and Gusttavo split in October of last year. The breakup was announced through social media. A while later, the two were caught walking with their children and friends, on several occasions.

Apparently, in August of this year the former couple returned to live together in their mansion, in Goiás. However, they never publicly commented on rumors of possible reconciliation.

This Wednesday (13), Andressa Suita surprised! It showed the family reunited. In the quartet’s photos, the model appears hugging and making faces with the boys.

The little ones also posed together with the famous dad. In the clicks, the artist plays by putting Gabriel and Samuel on his back. Afterwards, the boys appear beside the singer who is sitting on the sofa in the living room playing the guitar.

“Moments lived and then shared… #diadascrianças. Memories 10/12/2021”, published Andressa. Fans soon filled the post with praise! They also melted into the couple’s children.

“How I love the family together”, said a netizen. Another wished: “father and mother together for the greatest joy of children, may God pour out many blessings on all of you.”

A follower recommended: “Enjoy this happy and colorful phase. Best couple!”. Another assured: “what a joy to see these photos, so beautiful”. And still another said: “this is the true treasure of life”.

Many people also noticed the children of Andressa Suita and Gustavo Lima. “They and Mom look like triplets,” a fan joked. Another guaranteed: “they are just like the mother”. And another asked: “so similar to Andressa. But, it lacked a photo of all together”.

Ex-BBB Gabi Martins wrote: “beautiful”. Miss Brazil Débora Lyra was enchanted: “perfection? Exists! Too beautiful.” And digital influencer Gabriela Pugliesi was impressed: “people, they are huge”.

