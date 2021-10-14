Another former Facebook employee wants to testify against the company in Congress – 10/13/2021 – Mercado

Former Facebook employee Sophie Zhang, who said she felt she had “blood on her hands” after working at the company, is willing to testify in Congress, reported Tuesday to CNN, which aired an interview with Sophie.

She also said she forwarded documentation about the company to a regulatory agency, without revealing the content of the charges.

The former employee, who worked as a data scientist at the giant commanded by Mark Zuckerberg for nearly three years, wrote a dossier when she was fired from the company, detailing how the company did not make enough effort to combat misinformation on its platforms, especially on its platforms. small countries—almost 90% of active monthly users are outside Canada and the United States.

The dossier was published last year by BuzzFeed News.

The intention to testify to Congress comes in the wake of statements by Frances Haugen, who also criticizes Facebook’s efforts to minimize hate speech and highlights, through the company’s own study, how Instagram can affect the mental health of teenagers who spend a lot of time connected to the social network.

Frances will meet with Facebook’s board that looks into sensitive cases of content moderation on the platform. On the 3rd, she revealed in an interview on the American TV show “60 Minutes” that “Facebook has repeatedly shown that it prefers profit to safety.”

Sophie says she has given detailed documentation about the company’s possible criminal violations to an agency and believes the investigation is ongoing.

Facebook has claimed to have taken down 150 networks that have tried to manipulate public debate since 2017, originating in more than 50 countries.