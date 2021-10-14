Apple is affected by endless supply chain crisis

(Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) – Apple, the world’s most valuable company, is now also part of a growing list of giants such as Toyota and Samsung that have been forced to reduce production due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

Apple plans to cut iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by as much as 10 million units, according to Apple. Bloomberg News on Tuesday.

For months, as supply chain shocks rocked the electronics, auto, and even commodities industries, Apple remained the only company that could secure the chips it needed to keep selling its new product line. That’s thanks to a well-managed supply chain and the prestige of meeting your exacting standards.

But the recent setback for Apple has undermined any hope that the supply chain crisis is easing.

“If this is happening to the most powerful company, it can happen to anyone,” said Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities. Considering that “they have enormous power in terms of the ability to source semiconductors as a major customer, then everyone else will have bigger problems than them.”

Apple’s retreat is a clear sign that global supply problems are getting worse, which could jeopardize prospects for a post-pandemic economic recovery. Almost every major manufacturer has been affected by the lack of essential materials such as semiconductors, but also by the inability to get finished products into the hands of consumers.

Transportation bottlenecks are on the agenda on Wednesday of US President Joe Biden. The congested Port of Los Angeles plans to operate 24/7 to handle the high volumes.

AP Moller-Maersk had to divert some ships from the UK’s largest container port due to congestion resulting from the lack of truck drivers.

“Recent comments from chip makers suggest the problems are likely to persist,” Deutsche Bank strategists such as Jim Reid, global head of fundamental credit strategy, said in a note.

As a result, “central bank decisions will become even more complicated in the coming weeks as they deal with growing supply-side constraints that accelerate inflation while threatening to undermine the recovery.”

Apple had hoped to produce 90 million of the new iPhone models this year, but told manufacturing partners the total will be lower because Broadcom and Texas Instruments cannot deliver enough components, said the people, who asked not to be named.

The chip shortage stems mainly from years of underinvestment, along with a failure to forecast demand for connected devices. Even companies in the sector were surprised.

ASML CEO Peter Wennink, whose company sells the machines that enable most high-end chip manufacturing, said in July that he underestimated the semiconductor industry’s growth over the past 15 years.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Expectations were that the last quarter would represent Apple’s biggest sales campaign, generating about $120 billion in revenue. That would be about a 7% increase from the previous year — and more money than Apple made in an entire year a decade ago.

