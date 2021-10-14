Arab fund that bought Newcastle is interested in acquiring Brazilian club, says newspaper | Sport



Newcastle was recently purchased and already plans to build a competitive team – Press Release/Newcastle

Published 10/13/2021 3:59 PM

Milan (ITA) – The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which recently bought the traditional Newcastle, from England, continues its saga in search of more clubs for the business model. According to the Italian newspaper “Libero Quotidiano”, the Saudis want to acquire three more teams.

The publication indicates that two clubs have already been defined: Inter Milan, from Italy, and Olympique de Marseille, from France. The third team has not yet been defined by the Saudi investment fund, but it is known that it is a Brazilian team.

According to “Libero Quotidiano”, there is still no forecast for the beginning of negotiations with the selected clubs, as it is a long-term model. Inter Milan, however, may have this process advanced, as Suning, the Chinese group that runs the club, is interested in selling the current Calcio champion.

Newcastle United was bought earlier this month by the Saudi fund and is already planning a financial and quality leap aiming for big signings in the next transfer window in Europe.