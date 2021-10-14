Aspirin Dose Usage for Stroke Prevention Must Be Reduced, Says US Task Force – Science

At daily doses casualties of aspirin they should no longer be indicated for the treatment of people at high risk for heart disease, according to a panel of experts in the United States.

The recommendation with an initial set of guidelines was based on evidence that the risk of serious side effects is even greater than the benefits of the strategy. Previously, aspirin was considered a cheap weapon in the fight against heart diseases.

In addition, the same panel, called the US Preventive Health Task Force, plans to backtrack on the 2016 guidance, which called for the prescription of baby aspirin for the prevention of colorectal cancer.

Thus, the quest is also to discourage anyone aged 60 and over from entering a low-dose aspirin regimen. The concern would be the high risk of bleeds that can be fatal.

Risks with age

This proposal, according to a newspaper publication The New York Times, is very different from the recommendations given for years. Until today, it is known that the drug inhibits the formation of blood clots that can clog arteries.

The controversy is that studies show an increased risk when use is regular, especially in the digestive tract and brain, with chances that increase with age.

However, according to a physician who participated in the study, even with the possibility of bleeding, caution indicates that a physician should be consulted to define the issue of use.

“We don’t recommend that anyone stop without talking to a clinician, and definitely don’t interrupt if they’ve already had a heart attack or a stroke,” reported one of the doctors who are part of the task force.

In all, 16 specialists, all chosen by the director of the Federal Agency for Research and Quality in Health in the United States, were part of the study that evaluated preventive treatments.

Public comments for recommendations will be accepted until November 8th. After that, the initial move is for the guidelines to be adopted sometime after the end of this period.