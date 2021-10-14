Aspirin has no benefit to prevent heart attack and stroke in the elderly

For the elderly, adopting the measure does not bring any net benefit to the prevention of cardiovascular disease.| Photo: Bigstock

The recommendation to use aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid) to prevent cardiovascular disease (CVD) is under review, at least in the United States. Among these diseases are myocardial infarction and stroke.

Last Tuesday, the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), an independent government panel comprised of experts in primary care and prevention, reviewed recommendations they made in 2016, concluding that recurrent use of this popular drug should be limited from the point of view of prevention.

According to the new document, for adults aged 40 to 59 years with a risk of cardiovascular disease of 10% or more (according to a cardiovascular risk equation of North American medical associations) in 10 years, “the decision to start using aspirin in low doses should be individual and evidence indicates that the net benefit of this measure in this group is small,” the recommendation says.

The new recommendation says that those who are not at increased risk of bleeding — especially gastrointestinal and intracranial — and are willing to take aspirin in low doses every day are more likely to benefit from the measure.

Seniors and aspirin

For adults aged 60 years and over, the USPSTF recommends not starting the use of low-dose aspirin for the primary prevention of CVD. The conclusion is that the measure does not bring any net benefit to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Because the risk of bleeding slowly increases with age, the task force indicates that it is reasonable to consider stopping the drug at around 75 years of age.