Atlético-GO player is hospitalized in serious condition after cardiac arrest – 10/13/2021

Defender Fellipe, Atletico-GO’s base player with only 18 years, suffered a cardiac arrest during yesterday morning’s training (12) and had to be taken to hospital. According to the Goiás club, he is still in the ICU and his condition is still serious.

Newly arrived at Atlético-GO on loan, Fellipe was participating in a training session between the base players and the first-team athletes who were not related to the match last Tuesday (12), against Bragantino, for the Brazilian Championship .

Present at the site, physician Lucas Ricci performed the first service in the field of CT and then referred the athlete to the Integrated Assistance Center (CIAMS) of the Urias Magalhães Sector. In a few minutes, after having his condition stabilized, Fellipe was referred to the Governador Otávio Lage de Siqueira State Emergency Hospital (Hugol).

“It’s a very complex case. The whole team is following it. He is undergoing more tests so that we can identify the cause. Today he is sending a stable pattern, but it is still a detailed and complicated case. We always have hope , especially for being a young patient, that he can recover. It is a very serious case, there is a risk of death, but we are doing everything so that he comes out alive. He may have sequelae, that’s why the fast service is so important,” said Lucas Ricci, responsible for the quick service still on the pitch at CT do Dragão.

“In the last stage of training, player Felipe fell on the lawn and started to convulse. We identified that he had gone into cardiorespiratory arrest. After the cardiac massage, his pulse returned. To have more support, I wanted to refer him to a service better support. During the trip, he had another cardiac arrest and we started to give massages too. Once there, the team was also very helpful and helped us a lot. We gave him four shocks so he could come back and, after 20 minutes, the pulse recovered. It was a very complicated case,” added the Atlético-GO doctor.

Felipe’s family arrived in Goiânia this Wednesday morning (13) and follows the evolution of the player’s frame. In an official statement, the club says that the player underwent all cardiac and clinical examinations in September 2021.