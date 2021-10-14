Atletico-MG’s revolt: referee cites offenses by Cuca’s assistant and Rodrigo Caetano’s kicks in the VAR room: “Stop stealing” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG beat Santos, by 3-1, in a game where Galo complained against refereeing, mainly in the 1st half. According to the match summary, an assistant from Cuca and director Rodrigo Caetano revolted. The leader would even have punched and kicked the door of the VAR’s operating room, according to the arbitration report.

Referee Paulo Roberto Alves Junior wrote in the game document that, at 41 minutes of the 1st half, the football director alvinegro would have “kicked and punched the door of the VOR room” and used the following words: “You thieves, stop stealing , we will not accept this”.

The Galo’s complaint, in the first stage, involved an unmarked penalty by Wagner Leonardo, Santos defender, in Zaracho (the defender pulled the Argentine’s shirt). Unmarked fouls also unnerved the home team.

In addition to Rodrigo Caetano, another member of the Atlético delegation mentioned in the summary is Eudes Pedro, one of Cuca’s direct assistants (in addition to his brother Cuquinha). The assistant, at the end of the first half, would have shouted: “Here no one is going to rob us”.

The referee wrote on the scoresheet that he was offended “in honor and morals”. The two situations will become the agenda of the STJD Attorney’s Office, which can denounce Eudes and Rodrigo Caetano.

The “VOR” written on the scoresheet (see above) means “video operation room” in English. In translation, the video operations room, which is where the arbitration team that controls the VAR is located.

Also in the report of the summary, the author of the goal of Santos, Raniel, received a yellow card from the referee for going towards Atlético’s fans to celebrate with provocative gestures. In the broadcast images, it is possible to read the lips of the former Cruzeiro player, who says: “I command here (Mineirão)”.