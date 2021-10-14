Australia destroys chloroquine donated by billionaire

Millions of hydroxychloroquine pills were destroyed after the government refused a donation made by populist billionaire Clive Palmer, a drug enthusiast who recently started spreading antivaccines content. About five million hydroxychloroquine pills – equivalent to a ton of the drug – had acquired by a controversial country billionaire in 2020 were destroyed in Australia.







Packaging with chloroquine REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino Photo: Reuters

The case was revealed this Wednesday (13/10) by The Guardian newspaper, which pointed out that the stock was stopped for months in a warehouse at Melbourne airport, after the Australian government refused to accept the donation.

The pills had been donated by Clive Palmer, a mining billionaire, who in March 2020 embraced hydroxychloroquine as a supposed treatment for covid-19, even paying newspaper ads calling the drug a “cure against covid-19″. covid”. Palmer even promised to donate a total of 32.9 million pills to Australia.

Initially, the country’s government expressed interest in the offer, but as tests showed the drug was ineffective against the disease, authorities’ interest evaporated. The government had already been refusing donations in May 2020.

The cargo that was destroyed arrived in the country in August, when Australian health authorities had also issued warnings that the population would not take the drug to treat or “prevent” covid-19. Some local authorities have gone further and threatened to fine doctors who prescribe the drug for diseases not indicated on the package insert, such as covid-19.

Hydroxychloroquine was never used on a large scale against covid-19 in Australia and its use was largely limited to clinical studies.

According to The Guardian, the one-ton stockpile donated by Palmer sat at the airport until April 2021, when it was finally destroyed.

Also according to the newspaper, Australian government documents indicate that Palmer, in an attempt at self-promotion, even asked for authorization to stamp his name and the logo of his foundation on the donated hydroxychloroquine tablets, which was denied by health authorities.

a controversial billionaire

Throughout the pandemic, Palmer alternated a public stance promoting hydroxychloroquine with denial statements and attacks on governors who had enacted isolation measures in their states.

He has compared coronaviruses to a “flu” and said the deaths caused by the disease were comparable to those caused by traffic accidents. In July 2020, he filed suit against Western Australia state authorities, who had closed the region’s internal borders to contain the disease. In response, local governor Mark McGowan called Palmer “the enemy of the state” and “Australia’s greatest egomaniac.”

More recently, Palmer ran radio ads raising unfounded fears about vaccine risks and even mailed leaflets with anti-vaccination content to thousands of Australian citizens.

Owner of a fortune valued at nearly US$ 10 billion, businessman Palmer is a figure known in Australia for making bombastic advertisements and launching vanity projects. In 2013, he appeared in reports around the world when he announced that he intended to build a replica of the famous ocean liner Titanic, which sank in 2012. The project, however, never moved forward.

He has also launched himself into politics. He is currently leader of the United Party of Australia. In the 2019 elections, he poured millions into a campaign to elect deputies and used the slogan “Make Australia Great” (an allusion to the American Donald Trump campaign), but his legend did not win any seats.

an ineffective drug

Hydroxychloroquine is a medicine indicated for the treatment of malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. However, in March 2020, the drug briefly aroused the interest of some governments as a potential treatment against covid-19, which was then spreading with force.

It all originated in an announcement by the controversial French researcher Didier Raoult, who on March 17 released a preliminary study in 24 patients, which had pointed out that hydroxychloroquine was effective in the treatment of covid-19. However, Raoult’s study was criticized in scientific circles because of its limited sample and today the researcher is considered an outcast.

Almost every nation in the world abandoned interest in using the drug to treat covid-19 within a few weeks, but enthusiasm for hydroxychloroquine still lingers in far-right circles, which promote conspiracy theories against the scientific establishment.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro today is an isolated case of a world leader who still bets on the drug, despite all scientific evidence. His government even launched in early 2021 an app that indicated hydroxychloroquine even to babies and was accused of making a “pact” with a network of hospitals that used patients as guinea pigs for a heavily made-up study of the drug’s effects. Bolsonaro has also falsely called the drug a “cure” against covid-19.