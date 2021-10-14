Australia teaches Bolsonaro what to do with chloroquine; know more

This Wednesday (13), about five million hydroxychloroquine tablets were destroyed in Australia. The total is equivalent to a ton of the drug that was acquired by a billionaire in the country in 2020. The drug was never used on a large scale against covid-19 in Australia and its use was mostly limited to clinical studies.

The stock sat for months in a shed at Melbourne airport after the Australian government refused to accept the donation. According to information from the DW, the cargo that was destroyed arrived in the country in August, when Australian health authorities had also issued warnings that the population should not take the drug to treat or “prevent” covid-19.

The pills had been donated by Clive Palmer, a billionaire in the mining industry, who even embraced chloroquine as a supposed treatment against covid-19. He even paid for newspaper ads that called the drug a “cure against covid.” Palmer even promised to donate a total of 32.9 million pills to Australia.

Did you learn Bolsonaro?

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro today is an isolated case of a world leader who still bets on the drug, despite all scientific evidence.

His government even launched in early 2021 an application that indicated hydroxychloroquine even to babies and was accused of making a “pact” with Prevent Senior that used patients as guinea pigs for a study with “Kit Covid”. Bolsonaro has also called the drug a “cure” against covid-19.

Hydroxychloroquine is a medicine indicated for the treatment of malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.