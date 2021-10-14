Author of bow and arrow attack was Norwegian converted to Islam and investigated for ‘radicalization’

Initial investigations into the case indicate that a 37-year-old man – who killed five people and wounded two others – would have used other weapons and acted alone

EFE/EPA/TERJE PEDERSEN NORWAY Kongsberg city residents paid tribute to victims of attack on Thursday



The bow and arrow attack that left five people dead and at least three injured in the city of Kongsberg, in Norway, on Wednesday, 13, was practiced by a 37-year-old man of Norwegian nationality who had converted to Islam and was monitored by the local government for showing signs of radicalization. The information was disclosed in a note from the European country’s intelligence service on Thursday, 14. According to the agency, the facts “point to a terrorist attack” and the suspect, who was arrested after a confrontation with police, would have acted alone . He was a resident of the city and did not have his identity revealed, but will be taken to court this Friday to receive a possible preventive arrest warrant.

According to police, the suspect used weapons other than a bow and arrow and was “known” to the intelligence service, being included in the list of those monitored by authorities on suspicion of radicalization. The man allegedly started the attack inside a supermarket and then went off shooting arrows at random in a “large part” of the city with less than 30,000 inhabitants. All of the suspect’s victims were between 50 and 70 years of age and there are no details about the health status of the injured. This was the deadliest attack recorded in the country since July 2011, when attacks coordinated by the extremist Anders Breivik caused an explosion in government buildings in Oslo and left 67 people dead in a summer camp on the island of Utoya. In all, 77 people died.