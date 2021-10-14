Battlefield 2042 would be a Battle Royale like Apex Legends and CoD Warzone

It wasn’t clear when they decided to change the game’s genre

This past Tuesday (12), gaming journalist Tom Henderson who works for IGN, Dual Shockers and Real Gaming Intel stated that Battlefield 2042 was supposed to be a Battle Royale with strong inspiration from Apex Legends, in addition to Call of Duty: Warzone. It was after the developers decided to create a more traditional Battlefield experience for the title.

“In other news, the theory that #Battlefield2042 started out as a Battle Royale is true, although I’m not sure at what point in development it (the game) was switched to a more ‘traditional’ Battlefield. CoD’s inspiration was CoD’s inspiration. present, but Apex was a BIG inspiration.” – Translation of the tweet

It makes sense that the developers would have considered creating a fully Battle Royale-oriented game for Battlefield 2042, as Call of Duty Warzone did and is still very popular with gamers with this game format. However, even though the new Battlefield has focused on a more typical franchise experience, we already know the focus on multiplayer is greater than ever, since the game doesn’t even have a silngle player campaign.

Perhaps the closest thing to a Battle Royale Battlefield 2042 will get will be Hazard Zone Mode, however, we still have very few details on it for now. We only know that he intends to bring several new features for players and promises to explore more gameplay possibilities.

New Hazard Zone Mode details for Battlefield 2042 will be revealed tomorrow

Tom Henderson claims that this information came from an employee of the developer DICE, but he didn’t give many other details of the sources of this information.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 19th for almost all platforms: PC PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Gamers have also had the opportunity to experience the Open Beta of the game and we we took the chance to test how the title runs on our Crisis PC and Dream PC, see:

Via: Game Rant Source: Tom Henderson