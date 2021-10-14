BC injects $1 billion into the foreign exchange market and drops dollar – News

The Central Bank poured $1 billion into the foreign exchange market through a surprise sale of traditional currency swap contracts, triggering a turnaround in the dollar, which plummeted after the auction was announced and deepened losses after the result was announced.

The volume injected this Wednesday (13) was double the amount placed the last time the BC resorted to this instrument in an extraordinary way, on September 30th.

The BC sold 20 thousand traditional foreign exchange swap contracts on Wednesday, taking by surprise a market that had pushed the dollar in cash above R$ 5.57 and the dollar futures already close to R$ 5.59 a few minutes before 3 pm .

The February 1, 2022 maturity covered 3,400 contracts, while the remaining 16,600 were traded for June 1, 2022.

The swap auction announcement took place on a day when the real was visibly and negatively detached from its peers. At the worst moment of the day, the Brazilian currency was the weakest performer in a short list of three currencies that fell against the dollar in the session. The remaining 30 major US currency pairs appreciated or showed stability.

With the announcement of the offer and the subsequent disclosure of its result, the dollar collapsed and dropped to the day’s low of R$ 5.4997 (-0.70%). At the maximum, reached shortly before the swap operation report, the currency had hit R$ 5.5743 (+0.65%).

A swap is a derivative that allows the exchange of rates or yields on financial assets. In the case of the traditional exchange rate swap, the security pays the buyer the exchange rate variation plus an interest rate (exchange coupon). In exchange, the BC receives the Selic rate variation.

The BC’s objective with this instrument is to avoid dysfunctional movement in the exchange market, providing exchange hedge, protection against excessive variations of the dollar against the real, and liquidity for business. The placement of traditional swap contracts, therefore, works as an injection of dollars into the futures market.

