BC injects US$ 1 billion in the market to secure the dollar quotation

posted on 10/13/2021 8:16 PM



(credit: Marcos Santos/USP Images – 3/10/15)

The Central Bank had to act to calm the exchange rate, which today reached the maximum quotation of R$ 5.57, the highest level in six months, around 3:30 pm. The monetary authority poured US$ 1 billion into the market through a surprise sale of 20,000 traditional exchange rate swap contracts (injection of the US currency in the futures market). With that, it caused a turnaround and made the real appreciate – at that time it was the currency that melted the most in the global market. At the end of the day, the commercial dollar closed down 0.51%, at R$5.508 for purchases and R$5.509 for sales.

“Today’s data reinforces our view that the American Central Bank should start reducing its asset purchase program in December. With less money being pumped into global markets (ie, less liquidity), investors become more risk-averse — and, consequently, to emerging markets like Brazil. The move tends to strengthen the dollar against emerging currencies such as the real. However, here, the currency lost strength at the last minute, but because of the BC’s performance”, reinforces Rachel de Sá, head of economy at Rico Investimentos.

The Ibovespa, an index that measures the performance of the main stocks on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3), closed a sharp rise of 1.14% to 113,455 thousand points, echoing US inflation data (up 0.4%) and the decision of the Federal Reserve (US central bank) to reduce the purchase of bonds, starting in mid-November or December. This Wednesday, by the way, the Ibovespa ended up showing a better performance than most indices abroad.

For specialists, the good isolated result registered at B3 has to do with the expiration of options (when investors exercise the right to buy or sell an asset), which brought an extra volume of business. Abroad, the Dow Jones Index, of the New York Stock Exchange, remained stable, while the Nasdaq technology exchange rose 0.73%. In Europe, the London Stock Exchange rose 0.22% and the Frankfurt stock rose 0.68%.

In the coming days, investors will follow the direction of the tax pendencia in the United States. The US House allowed the raising of the public spending ceiling, a decision that must be sanctioned by President Joe Biden. And also, analysts say, eyes will be on the release of third-quarter results for large banks. JPMorgan was the first to present the results. Later this week, investors await Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.