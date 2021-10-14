‘Beatles: Get back’: Long-awaited Peter Jackson documentary series with previously unreleased studio footage wins trailer; watch

“The Beatles: Get Back”, the long-awaited documentary miniseries about the Liverpool quartet directed by Peter Jackson, has been given a trailer. Divided into three episodes, the production is the result of editing 60 hours of unpublished footage of John, Paul, George and Ringo taken in 1969, while they rehearsed and wrote new songs for “Let it be” (1970), the last and iconic album of the band. The launch is scheduled to take place over the 25th, 26th and 27th of November. Watch the trailer:

In addition to the studio footage, which shows the intimacy of the musicians composing under pressure in a short period of time, “Get back” also features, for the first time in full, the famous Beatles concert on top of the Apple Corps building. by the band) in London, with the participation of keyboardist Billy Preston. Made somewhat improvised during the English winter, the show lasted 42 minutes and had to end early due to police intervention, which alleged problems with traffic and noise in the street. It was the quartet’s last performance.

Originally, Peter Jackson’s project called for a feature-length documentary for theaters, but the final cut reached six hours in length and was eventually taken to streaming. In June, the director — responsible for the “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies — told the British newspaper “Independent” that “the documentary is the story of human frailties and a divine partnership, a detailed account of the creative process , with the elaboration of iconic songs under pressure, set in the middle of the social climate of the beginning of 1969”.

In 2018, Jackson used state-of-the-art technology to produce another documentary, “They Won’t Age,” which impressed by the quality of restoration of World War I film reels. The film focuses on the experience of British soldiers revealed by the archives of the Imperial War Museum (IWM), in London. The director and his team did a digital restoration, adjusting frames per second, colorizing the film and converting it to 3D.