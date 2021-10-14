Before facing Uruguay, Neymar retraces steps from his last goal at Arena da Amazônia; watch the video | soccer

The last time the Brazilian team played in Manaus was in 2016, in a duel for the 2018 Russian Cup qualifiers. On that occasion, they beat Colombia 2-1, in a comeback. The author of one of the goals was Neymar.

This Thursday, at 9.30 pm Brasília, Brazil will play a Qualifiers match at the stadium again, this time for the Qatar Cup, against Uruguay, for the 12th round. And before the duel, the Brazilian ace recorded a video redoing and telling details of his last goal in the sports arena. See the video below

Before facing Uruguay, Neymar retraces steps from his last goal at the Arena da Amazônia

The duel marks the Brazilian team’s reunion with the fans after more than two years. This should have happened against Argentina, last month, in São Paulo, but the derby ended up being suspended.

The Arena da Amazônia should receive 14,000 people this night – 10,000 tickets were sold, 1,000 were destined for guests and 3,000 were drawn to people vaccinated against Covid-19.

The team lost 100% of use after drawing in the last round with Colombia, but remains undefeated and very close to guaranteeing the early classification for the 2022 World Cup.