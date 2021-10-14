Behind the scenes video shows Scorpion’s classic move creation in Mortal Kombat

Ed Boon posted a video on his Twitter celebrating 30 years since the start of production for the fighting franchise

Ed Boon, one of the creators and owners of the Mortal Kombat fighting franchise, posted yesterday (12) on his Twitter account a video showing some of the creation of the classic “Get Over Here!” of Scorpion.

Boon posted the behind-the-scenes video of the first Mortal Kombat (1992) to celebrate 30 years since the beginning of the franchise’s production that revolutionized fighting games and broke barriers, in addition to many bones, over these three decades.

Credits: Polygon

The video is the first post of a thread with 9 posts where Boon describes the exact moment of creating one of the most classic moves of the entire franchise, with direction details. boon drives Daniel Pesina in the scene, suggesting arm height where the movement must end, how to pull the opponent, all while chatting with another of the game’s creators, John Tobias, about how the animations will be made.



– Continues after advertising –

During the scene, Boon explains that the movement needs to be fast, to occupy up to 5 frames, catching opponents off guard, being in fact effective. The move still needed to end with Pesina’s attacking hand at the height of the opponent’s chest, and the next move of pulling the opponent needed to make clear the effort involved in pulling a person too hard.

The Twitter thread still explains Production details such as reusing animations of dizzy characters during the fatalities after Scorpion’s harpoon strike that leaves the opponent dizzy long enough to deliver one more blow, usually a hook or trip. Reusing animations has always been a mechanic used in games, just to save space, especially at a time when games depended on very space-constrained cartridges, 128 megabits, approximately 15 megabytes.



– Continues after advertising –

Since its launch, Mortal Kombat has been the center of several discussions, especially about the issue of graphic violence involved and how it could affect children. Unlike many characters in Mortal Kombat, the The discussion is still alive today, but the fighting game is so well established that it rarely returns to the spotlight for these reasons.. This gives the creators more security to explore increasingly graphic and absurd scenes, delivering movements much more unusual to pull a person with a harpoon, but none of them are as recognizable as Scorpion’s coup..

Ed Boon ends the thread suggesting that this behind-the-scenes video should just be the first one he’s going to publish on his networks. to celebrate thirty years of success for one of the most popular fighting franchises in video game history.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: GamesRadar Source: Twitter @noobde