Bil insinuates that Dayane uses the “LGBT” flag as a strategy

In a conversation with MC Gui, last Tuesday night (12/10), Arcrebiano Araújo revealed that he believed that the only reason why Dayane Mello survived the last two fields of A Fazenda 13 was the use of the LGBTQIA + flag in the confinement. According to the ex-BBB, if Day or Aline Mineiro win the current field against Gui Araujo and Victor Pecoraro, it is because the public is enjoying seeing them as a couple.

“There will come a time when you will have to test them […]. Will you have to go against her or me [Dayane]”, said MC Gui in conversation with Bil. “If the two [Aline Mineiro e Dayane Mello] coming back from the countryside, there’s something there. It’s because of the flag [LGBT]”, insinuated Arcrebiano.

The funkeiro disagreed with his colleague’s interpretation of the game from confinement and pointed out that the elimination of Gui Araujo would happen due to some slip of his inside the rural reality and not due to their approach. “If Victor saves himself first and Gui and Dayane remain, he leaves”, completed the singer.

Victor Pecoraro, Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro will face each other in the farmer’s competition this Wednesday (13/10), the winner gets rid of the perido of saying goodbye to the R$1.5 million and the others will have to face Gui Araujo in the popular vote .

