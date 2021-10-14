Bil mocks Valentina’s rage attack

In addition to the shack with the participants to defend her friendship with Rico Melquiades, Valentina Francavilla was irritated when she saw Bil Araújo call her a soap dish inside “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and countered the pawn saying that only now she has a reason to join bullshit.
“I’m what, Bil? Soap dish and no argument, is that it?” asked Valentina. “Why did you wait for her to pick up her hat to come say something here?” teased the former “BBB 21” by saying that the pawn was feeling strong that Dayane Mello had won the farmer’s test.
The former stage assistant of the “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT) said that she got a nudge from the presenter Adriane Galisteu after the formation of the fourth farm.
What to expect hat. She is my friend. When Adriane [Galisteu] she said, I saw she’s right because I didn’t open my heart.
“And she didn’t lie and that’s what I told you,” Bil said. “Come on, I’m a soap maker and no argument?” asked Valentina. “You vote for the person without argument and then hug it, Val,” countered the former “BBB 22”. “I just want to know: I’m a soap maker and I don’t have an argument?”, Valentina asked again. “Yes, there isn’t,” nudged the pawn.
Valentina was revolted by Bil Araújo’s mockery and promised that now the pawn will see her act incisively in “A Fazenda 2021”.
OK let’s see. Until today, I had no argument, because I had no reason. I only give argument because I have a real motive. I will never argue when I have no reason why I am not unfair.
“And I got over you because I’m playing,” warned Bil. “So, come, I deny. Come, buddy. I’m not afraid any,” Valentina provoked. “Come on. I’m not afraid. It’s right and you’re in the crosshairs,” explained the former “BBB 21.”
Visibly annoyed, Valentina questioned whether the pawns were afraid that Bil would act to put them on the hot seat and highlighted the pawn’s statement that upset her.
You come to say that I’m a soap maker and I don’t have an argument.
“You’re a soap dish. Vote for me next week,” joked Bil. “Well, I won’t talk anymore,” grumbled the girl. “Out of nowhere, old man,” finished the pawn.
