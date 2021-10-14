Bil vents about Karol Conká and reveals shocking trauma

the digital influencer Bil Araújo, one of the participants of The Farm 13, revealed that he holds a trauma from his relationship with the rapper Karol Conka, which took place during the period he was confined to Big Brother Brasil 21.

In conversation with Lary Bottino this past Monday (11), the crossfitter decided to open your heart and revealed the real reason he is avoiding starting a romance with her in rural reality.

According to Bil, he was traumatized for having had a relationship with Karol during the BBB, even stating that was kissed by force by the singer.

“It must be because it’s my third experience, right. The first two were like that”, he continued with his thought. “We get trauma, right. From the experiences we had. Did you understand? The first was one of the worst. I really didn’t want to, and the woman kissed me by force”, he revealed.

Deciding on her feelings for Bil, Lary assured him that she had no intention of hurting him within the program., but the speech did not convince the handsome one. Bil continued to resist and claim that he is still suffering.

“It’s just that you don’t know what the first one is. It was pretty heavy. […] But I’m fine. You’re weird”, said the former No Limite participant.

Despite Bil’s talk about his relationship with Karol, shortly after leaving BBB 21 he gave several interviews denying that he had been “forced” to kiss the former companion of confinement.

harsh criticism

This was not the first time that Bil spoke ill of Karol during his stay at A Fazenda 13. In a conversation with Mussunzinho, he stated that the artist captivated everyone in the house at the first moment, but it didn’t last long.

In Bill’s view, Karol tried to follow a character of a good person to win over the audience and other participants, but was soon unmasked.

“She was pretending. He couldn’t hold back. And she even tried. In the beginning, that woman was so funny, so funny, that she captivated the whole house. It was just heart. He couldn’t hold the character”, he shot into ‘A Fazenda 13’.

Soon after, Mussunzinho questioned whether people sensationalized the case of Karol at BBB21. “Was there sensationalism? What impression did you have about her? The human being?”, questioned the actor. “Being human doesn’t do what she did. Was heavy! Extremely heavy”, replied Arcrebiano.