Bill, Aline or Victor, who should leave?

Dayane won the Farmer’s Test this week and, with that, Gui Araújo, Victor Pecorato and Aline Mineiro are on the farm. They face each other in this week’s popular vote and the least voted leaves the program this Thursday (14). Participate in the poll The Farm 2021 on the DCI and vote for who you want to see eliminated from the reality.

Gui Araújo: the pawn occupied the first bench in the farm because he was nominated by Rico Melquiades. First, the farmer recalled that he went to the farm last week indicated by Gui and, later, he did not spare criticism of the worker. Rico stated that Gui Araújo is a fake person and that he spends his time trying to manipulate competitors.

Aline Mineiro: the most voted among the headquarters’ residents, the ex-panicat occupied the second seat in the hot seat. She received seven votes and, even without making a live shack, showed a lot of displeasure with the nomination of some of her colleagues. Gui Araújo, for example, justified the vote for Aline saying that the girl’s proximity to Rico is her only flaw.

Victor Pecoraro: the 42-year-old actor filled the third spot in this week’s 2021 Farm poll. Aline Mineiro, for having been the most voted, pulled the pawn from the stall and put him right in the hot seat. Despite having been visibly dejected by the first crop, Victor said he expected the choice of the pawn, since Dynho was immune.

Despite the initial training, only three pedestrians are at risk of elimination in the 2021 Farm poll. Dayane escaped from the spotlight and assumed the position of greater authority in the reality show.

How to watch the elimination at Farm 2021?

The result of this week’s farm will be announced by Adriane Galisteu, live, this Thursday (7). The program will air at 10:45 pm (Brasilia time) on Record TV. To watch online, simply access PlayPlus – the broadcaster’s streaming – and choose the ‘on air’ tab, which can be accessed from free accounts. Thus, the user has access to the same open signal as Record TV.

It is also possible to watch the program with a paid streaming subscription, which costs R$ 12.90 per month and gives access to the signal from 9 live cameras. With a paid subscription, it is possible to follow the interaction of pedestrians during program breaks.

Follow the complete coverage of the reality and the partial coverage of the 2021 Farm poll, at DCI.