Bill, Aline or Victor, who should stay?

New farm formed in reality and Victor, Gui and Aline are in the hot seat this Thursday, October 14th. Dayane won the Farmer’s Test and got another week in the game. Now it’s up to the public: who should leave reality? Participate in the poll of the 2021 A Fazenda Poll.

2021 Farm Poll: Who Should Stay?

Gui Araújo: Gui Araújo is a digital influencer and is 33 years old. The pawn, who once dated Anitta, became known when he participated in the MTV reality Vacation with the Ex. He is one of Lary Bottino’s best friends, who joined the reality show replacing Fernanda Medrado.

Second time in the 2021 Farm poll, Gui is a natural player and has been a farmer twice in the show. He was nominated for the farm by the farmer Rico Melquiades and banned from the farmer’s test by Dayane Mello.

Aline Mineiro: digital influencer and ex-panicat, Aline is the girlfriend of actor Léo Lins and is 30 years old. The peoa is very close to Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades in the program and, although she is among the declared targets of the competitors, she had never been to a farm. This is the first time Aline’s name has appeared in a 2021 Farm poll on elimination.

This week, Aline went to the farm as the most voted in the house. She received seven votes, including the vote with a weight of two from Gui Araújo – who won the power of the red flame.

Victor Pecoraro: actor, the pawn is the oldest among the men in the reality show. He is 43 years old and was born in São Caetano do Sul, São Paulo. He gained fame by giving life to characters in successful soap operas on the main channels in the country, such as Chocolate Com Pimenta (TV Globo), As Aventuras de Poliana (SBT) and Belaventura (Record TV).

For the first time on the farm, Victor is an unprecedented name in the 2021 Farm survey. In the program, he has already starred in friction with Rico Melquiades, Dayane Mello and Arcrebiano.

When will the elimination be?

The elimination of the least voted pawn in the 2021 Farm poll will be announced on the live program this Thursday (14), on Record TV, at 22:45 (GMT). Before revealing, however, Adriane Galisteu will lead the program and ask some compromising questions for the roceiros. In addition to the public, the answers will be heard by all residents of the headquarters.

The name of the eliminated participant will only be revealed at the end of the program, but, beforehand, the presenter ‘saves’ one of the three pawns at risk.

Pedestrians pass on the elimination, throughout the night, after the end of the program. On social networks, the eliminated will be part of the decompression booth and will react to the main moments of his journey in reality.

