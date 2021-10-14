Billionaires should focus on saving the Earth rather than space tourism, says Prince William

by

Undated photo released by Kensington Palace Prince William talking to Adam Fleming for BBC Newscast at Kensington Palace, London

Credit, KENSINGTON PALACE via PA

Photo caption,

‘We need some of the biggest brains and minds in the world focused on trying to fix this planet.’

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and second in line to the British throne, said in an interview with the BBC that billionaire entrepreneurs should focus on finding solutions to save the Earth, rather than focusing on space tourism.

In his opinion, great minds and brains should be “trying to fix this planet, not trying to find the next place to live.”

He also warned of rising “climate anxiety” among younger generations.

The statements were made in an interview with the BBC’s Newscast program, on the eve of the first awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize — launched by the prince to reward those who try to save the planet.