Binance announces US$1 billion investment to expand its smart contracts platform

Binance logo, the world’s largest cryptoactive exchange

SAO PAULO – Binance, the largest cryptoactive broker in the world, announced on Tuesday (12) a US$ 1 billion investment in the intelligent contracts platform Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The investment is 10 times greater than that made about a year ago, which was responsible for accelerating more than 40 decentralized finance (DeFi) projects at the BSC.

At the time, Binance’s own blockchain became the main alternative to Ethereum to run smart contracts, driving a rally that made the native digital currency of this ecosystem, the Binance Coin (BNB), explode more than 21 times, from US$30 to the maximum of approximately $675 in seven months.

This new round of investment has also helped to boost prices, which are far from their highs yet. Even so, on a warm day in the crypto market, BNB jumped about 17% from its low on Tuesday, trading around $464 at 6:45 pm on Wednesday (13).

The amount will be divided into four groups. The first, $100 million, will be for talent development, with the aim of providing mentorship to developer communities, as well as institutional scholarships and research support and in crypto and blockchain.

Another $100 million will be for liquidity incentives. In this case, the idea is to reward liquidity providers that support DeFi protocols developed in Binance Smart Chain.

The third program will be for incubation and hakathon programs, with a budget of US$300 million, while the other US$500 million will go towards investment in decentralized computing solutions, games, metaverse, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and blockchain financial services in general.

“With the new $1 billion contribution, it will be able to compete with traditional finance and accelerate mass take-up of digital assets to become the first blockchain ecosystem with a billion users,” said Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance .

Top experts in Brazil teach you to invest better in this asset class: meet the Cryptoinvestor course!

Related