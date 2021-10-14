Bitcoin movie opens next week

Whether in movies, videos, books or podcasts, Bitcoin is gaining more and more space in the culture as the interest of the masses in the subject increases.

This time Bitcoin will be introduced through the eyes of director and producer Ian Khan through the film The Bitcoin Dilemma, or “The Bitcoin Dilemma” in literal translation, in an event that will take place in Dubai.

Art acts as a two-way street, while building on an existing audience, it also brings knowledge, and curiosity, to new people who don’t yet know what Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies are.

The Bitcoin Dilemma

This is not Khan’s first film about the cryptocurrency sphere, in 2018 he released Blockchain City, a documentary that shows the future of cities powered by blockchain technology. Although it still doesn’t have Portuguese subtitles, it can be watched for free below.

Regarding the Bitcoin Dilemma documentary, Khan brought together several experts to address the rise of cryptocurrencies, their price fluctuations and different thoughts on the subject.

The premiere of the documentary will take place on the 18th of this month during Gitex Global Future, one of the most important events related to technology and innovation.

Among his guests are Michael Casey, content director at CoinDesk, Bobby Lee, founder of the Ballet Crypto portfolio, Scott Melker, content producer focused on trading cryptocurrencies, and others.

Bitcoin in culture

We can say that first interest in Bitcoin had to grow to reach art, like movies, and now we are starting to witness the opposite movement, art is introducing Bitcoin to new people.

The explosion of NFTs is a good example of this, these tokens have managed to bring a whole new range of people, with other interests, into this decentralized world. As an example, we can cite Snoop Dogg, an NFT collector, and Warren Buffett’s granddaughter.

Another movie that is linked to cryptocurrencies is Zero Contact which will be released as NFT which was recorded completely virtually during the 2020 pandemic and stars Anthony Hopkins.