Black Shark 4S and 4S Pro are released with well known design, pressure sensitive screen and more

After some rumors and several leaks, the new Black Shark 4S and 4S Pro were finally introduced in China. Generally speaking, these smartphones bring only a few improvements over their predecessors. Also, the Black Shark 4S line looks a lot like the ASUS ROG Phone when it comes to design. Starting with the display, both hit the market with a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED. This panel has FHD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and touch sampling that reaches 720 Hz. The screen has some zones that are sensitive to finger pressure. This can be used to trigger special features of the smartphone interface during gameplay, for example.









Accessories

28 Sep



Fairs and events

27 Sep

When it comes to cameras, the pair houses three sensors aligned horizontally on its back. The main lens is 48 MP on the Black Shark 4S and reaches 64 MP in the Pro variant. The other sensors are shared, the secondary being an 8 MP wide angle and the tertiary a 5 MP macro. The selfies lens is 20 MP and is located inside the display hole.

Gamer Resources





As we are talking about mobile phones aimed at the gamer audience, we cannot fail to highlight the presence of shoulder buttons to trigger special features in games. Furthermore, there is also RGB lighting, stereo sound for greater immersion and P2 input for wired headphones. Other details present in smartphones still include support for 5G network and WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC for approach payments and USB-C port.

technical specifications

Despite sharing the design, the new Black Shark 4S and 4S Pro come out of the box with different processors. While the former has the Snapdragon 870 chipset, the latter uses the Snapdragon 888 Plus. They feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. To ensure good autonomy, there is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 120W. The operating system is Android 11, which runs under the JOYUI 12.8 interface.

6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole, 144 Hz refresh rate, 720 Hz sampling and pressure sensitive

Platform Snapdragon 870 (4S) and Snapdragon 888 Plus (4S Pro)

8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM

128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage

20 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP (4S) or 64 MP (4S Pro) sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

Digital reader, 5G connection, WiFi 6, RGB, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and P2 port

4,500 mAh battery with 120W charging support

Android 11 running under JOYUI 12.8

Price and availability

Announced in black and white, the new Black Shark 4S and 4S Pro will go on sale on October 15th. Check all official prices: Black Shark 4S 8GB + 128GB – ¥2,699 (BRL 2,318) 12GB + 128GB – ¥2,999 (BRL 2,575) 12GB + 256GB – ¥3,299 (BRL 2,833) Gundam Limited Edition (12GB + 256GB) – ¥3,499 (BRL 3,004)

Black Shark 4S Pro 12 GB + 256 GB – ¥4,799 (BRL 4,121) 16GB + 512GB – ¥5,499 (BRL 4,722)

What did you think of the new gamer smartphones? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.