Body of councilor Sandro do Sindicato is veiled in Duque de Caxias | Rio de Janeiro

Will be buried at the end of the morning of Thursday (14) the body of councilor Alexsandro Silva Faria, Sandro do Sindicato, who was shot dead on Wednesday morning (13). The wake began at 5:00 am, at the church he attended, in Duque de Caxias, Baixada Fluminense…

Sandro was the third councilor murdered in the city in just over six months. The burial will take place at the Municipal Cemetery of Nossa Senhora do Pilar.

2 of 3 Alexsandro Silva Faria, Sandro do Sindicato — Photo: Reproduction Alexsandro Silva Faria, Sandro do Sindicato — Photo: Reproduction

The crime was at an entrance on Avenida Governador Leonel Brizola, in the Pilar neighborhood, in Duque de Caxias. Sandro was driving a van he owned when he was attacked. He died instantly.

The president of the City Council of Duque de Caxias, Celso Alba (MDB-RJ), said that city councilors frequently receive death threats and anonymous calls. According to the head of the legislature, the situation in the city is worrying.

Brother of councilor shot from a rifle in Duque de Caxias asks for justice

Sandro do Sindicato’s brother said that the whole family is in shock with the death of the congressman. According to Marcos Silva Faria, his brother had no enemies in the city. He adds that he hopes the investigations can reach those responsible for the murder.

“It was something very sudden and we are waiting for the authorities to be able to clarify this situation that happened to my brother as soon as possible. It is too complicated to say, because the family is all in shock, the friends are in shock . First of all, I’m trusting in the Justice of God”, commented Marcos.

3 of 3 Portal dos Procurados publishes a poster asking for information about the death of Alexsandr Silva Faria, known as Sandro do Sindicato — Photo: Divulgação/ Portal dos Procurados Portal dos Procurados publishes a poster asking for information on the death of Alexsandr Silva Faria, known as Sandro do Sindicato — Photo: Divulgação/Portal dos Procurados

Wanted Portal asks for information

At the end of Wednesday night, Portal dos Procurados released a poster asking for information about those involved in the death of Sandro do Sindicato. The case was initially registered with the 60th PD (Campos Elíseos), but the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police (DHBF) will take over the investigation.