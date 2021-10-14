Bolsonarista defeats Chile’s “light right” and pressures the new left

A candidate who plays with controversial proposals to gain popularity. He proposes, among other measures, the construction of ditches and the use of drones to prevent immigrants from crossing the borders with Peru and Bolivia. He does not hide his sympathy for the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, and Donald Trump, former US president. Defender of the government of Augusto Pinochet – dictator who commanded Chile during the military regime, between 1973 and 1990 –, he declares himself against sexual diversity policies and any change in the abortion law. These are some of the faces José Antonio Kast, the ultra-right candidate for the Chilean presidency who overthrew the so-called “light right”, represented by President Sebastián Piñera, and shares the leadership of the presidential race with Gabriel Boric, former student leader and exponent of the Frente Amplio , a grouping of left-wing parties that has placed the traditional center-left in the background.

The Cadem survey – a Chilean public opinion and market research firm – last October 10 shows that Kast has risen 11 percentage points since July 30 and consolidated itself in second place in the presidential race. The candidate of the Republican Party reached 18%, according to the survey, and touched Boric, who took 21%. Poll results from other institutes, such as UDD, Criteria and Activa, also point to Kast and Boric as favorites, with just over a month to go before the election, scheduled for November 21.

Aged 35, Gabriel Boric symbolizes the student protests of 2011, the street demonstrations that mobilized millions of Chileans in 2019 and the new in politics. | Reproduction/Facebook Page of Boric

The ascension of the Pocketnarista Kast has directly affected Sebastián Sichel, the candidate of President Piñera, who is involved in the scandal of the “Pandora Papers”, a journalistic investigation that revealed the names of a large number of political leaders with money in tax havens. By the end of September, Sichel was in second place. It has now dropped to fourth, behind Yasna Provoste, a teacher and Christian Democrat who represents the center-left. Provoste was Minister of Planning in the government of the socialist Ricardo Lagos, between 2004 and 2006, and of Education of the socialist Michelle Bachelet, from 2006 to 2008.

This is not the first time that ‘Pinochetista’ Kast is running for the presidency. In 2017, when Piñera was elected for the second time, he won 8% of the vote in the first round. At the time, he said: “If Pinochet were alive, he would vote for me.”

Kast has a long track record in Chilean politics. At 55 years of age, he is the brother of Michael Kast Rist, who was Minister of Planning (Odeplan) and Labor, in addition to having occupied the presidency of the Chilean Central Bank, during the government of Augusto Pinochet. The current Republican candidate also has several other relatives in politics. He is the uncle of Senator Felipe Kast and Deputy Pablo Kast.

A lawyer graduated from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, José Antonio Kast entered politics for the student movement in the 1980s, when he ran for president of the Federation of Students (FEUC). He was a deputy from 2002 to 2018, the year he founded the Ação Republicana movement, which gave rise to the Republican Party of Chile in 2020, bringing together political groups more to the right of the traditional center-right led by Piñera.

With the name “Atrévete Chile”, Kast’s government program attacks the traditional center-left and center-right – which have taken over in power since the fall of Pinochet. The proposal focuses on facing what the candidate classifies as “three battlegrounds: Freedom, Rule of Law and Family”.

The candidate who defines himself as the “new right” also seeks to attract the large contingent of Chileans concerned with environmental issues in a country that has several desert and semi-desert areas. It proposes, for example, “to reach the target of 30% of the continental national territory covered by wild protected areas, and 10% of the continental coastal maritime territory covered by marine protected areas areas”.

It also proposes to deepen privatizations, including public media such as Chile’s National Television; eliminate taxes not only on companies, but also on personal wealth – which, for opponents, benefits the country’s rich.

In social security, an issue sensitive to the majority of Chileans, who suffer from low pension payments – in Chile the pension system is privatized – Kast’s proposal is to allow the withdrawal of 100% of pension funds to “affiliates that have less than five years of contribution and have no solidarity pension benefit of any kind”. Also, that the AFPs (pension fund administrators) separate their activities into “two types of exclusive-line companies: investment managers and pension collection and payment managers”.

The program has more than 800 proposals, with which the candidate of the “new right” (extreme right for opponents) tries to face his biggest challenge: to convince a large portion of the Chilean population that today refuses the center-right policies of Piñera and who, in choosing the constituents who are drafting the country’s new Constitution, showed a strong rejection of traditional politicians, as well as a tendency to the left.

But rightist Kast’s biggest challenge, it seems, will be facing a 35-year-old who portrays the new in Chilean politics. Gabriel Boric, a rock and football fan, brings in his agenda feminism, environmentalism, the decentralization of power and deep reforms in the country’s crucial points. One of these points is Social Security. Boric proposes the creation of a public pension system, with a universal basic pension. It also wants changes in the educational system, based on a rights-based approach and an integral perspective; it also proposes to end precarious work and plans a radical transformation in the country’s telecommunications, including a large part of the population today without access to the most advanced digital services.

Coming from mass movements, the tattooed Boric stars in the new in Chilean politics. He is the most expressive face of the student demonstrations that took to the streets of Santiago and other cities in 2011 and of the young people who occupied the Chilean streets at the end of 2019.

A difficult stop for Kast.