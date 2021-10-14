Bolsonaro cites high IgG for not taking the vaccine; doctors and Anvisa list reasons not to repeat the president’s mistake | Vaccines

“With regard to the vaccine, I decided not to take it anymore. (…) My immunization is up there, IgG is 991. Why am I going to get a vaccine?”, asked Bolsonaro.

Below, in five topics, see the position of doctors and entities on Bolsonaro’s argument and why they claim it is a mistake to take IgG alone as a sign of immunity against Covid.

In the acronym IgG, Ig stands for immunoglobulin. Immunoglobulin is a type of antibody produced by the immune system against an invading agent. IgG, then, is a class G immunoglobulin.

The first point to be considered is that IgG is not a concept that alone encompasses all of “immunization” as Bolsonaro’s speech implies.

To put it another way, according to Oscar Bruna-Romero, professor of infectious diseases and vaccines at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), IgG alone does not represent all the defense the body needs to act against the virus.

“IgG is immunoglobulin type G, which is the antibody that most frequently behaves as immunological memory, that is, the antibody that stays in us for long periods. This antibody is produced in response to an infection, but it does not mean that it works by neutralizing the virus,” explains Bruna-Romero.

The human body has two types of immune responses:

humoral : includes B lymphocytes, production of immunoglobulins (Igs) of four classes (IgM, IgG, IgA and IgE)

: includes B lymphocytes, production of immunoglobulins (Igs) of four classes (IgM, IgG, IgA and IgE) cell phone: dependent on T lymphocytes, which can be of the CD4 and CD8 type.

Antibodies are part of the humoral response, the body’s first response when receiving an immunizer or when we come into contact with a virus.

The presence of IgG in the tests indicates if there was contact with the virus. In the case of rapid pharmacy tests, it can also indicate which stage of the disease the infected person is at – at the beginning or at the end of the infection.

However, the main response against the replication of the coronavirus in the cell is provided by the neutralizing antibodies, known by the acronym nab. In the case of Covid-19, nAB act on a very specific part of the virus and prevent it from entering the target cell.

In turn, IgG antibodies may act less specifically against Sars-Cov-2 and not prevent its replication. So they can be good signs if a person has already had Covid, but not necessarily a person with high IgG has good levels of neutralizing antibodies.

Therefore, serological tests are not able to analyze the entire body response. It is worth pointing out that memory cells are not evaluated in these tests. Therefore, measuring IgG may reveal only a small part of the much larger process that is the formation of immunity against the virus as a whole.

2 – Bolsonaro says his IgG ‘is 991’. What does that mean?

Having a high IgG is not synonymous with protection against Covid-19, according to experts consulted by g1.

“If the president has a 991 IgG, it doesn’t mean he’s protected against Covid, it just means he has an immune response. To know if he’s protected would have to have a very high amount of neutralizing antibodies. has, it may not have. Then he has to talk about what test he did”, points out Bruna-Romero.

“Saying that you have IgG level x or y doesn’t mean anything. We still don’t have a correlation of protection, that is, we still don’t know what level of antibodies correlates or not with being protected against Covid-19”, explains the infectologist and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunization (SBIm), Renato Kfouri,

Furthermore, according to the president of the scientific committee of the Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI), João Viola, IgG acts specifically on a part of the coronavirus – such as protein S, for example -, but it does not act on the entire virus, not being able to neutralize it.

“To assess protection, we must analyze whether the Igs produced are neutralizing to the virus, which is normally not assessed in the routine of Ig dosing”, says João Viola.

“IgG shows an important humoral response, but we must evaluate not only it, but also IgA, which are important for mucosal immunity. But in addition, we must evaluate the cellular immune response dependent on CD8 T lymphocytes”, completes the president of SBI

Viola points out that it has been proven that individuals with low IgG titers can have a good anti-Covid response, as these people have a good cellular response. “And the opposite is also true, as individuals with high IgG titers may have an inefficient response, as they fail in the cellular response”, explains the infectologist.

3 – Are there reference values ​​to attest that a person has enough antibodies to claim to be immune?

All specialists heard by g1 state that, contrary to Bolsonaro’s argument, science has not yet found a reference value that is capable of determining whether an individual is efficiently immunized against the coronavirus.

“We don’t have reference values. Although high Ig titers are important, more important than values ​​is to know the class of antibodies, including IgG (IgM memory Igs) and IgA, which are Igs that protect mucous membranes, in this case important to protect from coronavirus, as this is a virus that infects (contact) the mucosa of the upper airways”, explains Viola.

Kfouri adds one more point to this discussion: the level of antibodies needed for immunization can vary from person to person.

“We have been studying the level of antibodies of individuals who had Covid even vaccinated to try to establish a correlated cut-off level of protection, but this level depends on several factors such as the individual’s condition, age, etc,” says the president of SBIm .

4 – What is Anvisa’s recommendation on IgG measurement?

In technical note 33/2021, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) warned that diagnostic tests for Covid-19 available on the market should not be used to certify the level of protection against the new coronavirus. In this case, the recommendation came from the search of people who had been vaccinated and wanted to know if the “vaccine caught”.

“To date, there is no definition of the minimum amount of neutralizing antibodies – which prevent the entry and replication of the virus in cells – to provide immunological protection against infection, reinfection, severe forms of the disease and new variants of Sars-CoV -2 in circulation,” explained Anvisa.

“The Agency also reinforces that there is no scientific basis that correlates the presence of antibodies against Sars-Cov-2 in the body and protection against reinfection.” – Anvisa

5 – Why should even those who have already taken Covid get vaccinated?

The president of the scientific committee of the Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI), João Viola, recalls that the vaccine has a composition tested to take an ideal amount of material that will make the body prepare to fight the virus. In addition, the different doses and booster promote a more consistent and effective response against Covid compared to viral infection.

The director of the Butantan Development and Innovation Center, Ana Marisa Chudzinski, recalls that “vaccines do not induce a single type of response”. The immune response generated by the vaccine can maintain a kind of memory that keeps in the “memory” data of the pathogen against which the body has already come into contact.

It is from this “remembering” that the body is able to generate antibodies if the virus or bacteria appear again in the future. “If later you have contact with the pathogenic organism, your body will respond and defend you”, completes Ana Marisa.

“Dosing if I have 1, 10, 50, 100% antibodies is not conclusive to say whether a person is immunized or not. The number of antibodies will drop, but it’s the memory that matters”, says Ana Marisa.