Bolsonaro criticizes Alcolumbre again and Pacheco predicts date for hearing in Mendonça

President Jair Bolsonaro once again criticized senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) for the delay in holding the hearing of former minister André Mendonça for the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which today completes three months. In a statement to CNN, the President of the Republic stated that he is still waiting for the hearing to take place and that Alcolumbre acts outside the four lines of the Constitution. “I still await André Mendonça’s hearing at the Federal Senate. He (Davi Alcolumbre) acts outside the four lines of the Constitution”, criticized Bolsonaro.

Earlier, the president praised Mendonça during a ceremony to hand over rural property titles to families in Miracatu, in Vale do Ribeira. Mendonça is a native of the municipality. “Today I am in Miracatu. If Eldorado has a president, God willing, soon Miracatu will have a minister of the Supreme Court,” said Bolsonaro. “To the family of Miracatu, to the family of André Mendonça, my compliments for this extremely competent, capable and intelligent man. And within my commitment, an evangelical for the STF”, he emphasized.

Lewandowski’s decision gives security to Alcolumbre

On Monday (11), Minister Ricardo Lewandowski rejected an action presented by senators Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) to oblige the president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), to guide André Mendonça’s hearing.

In the decision, Lewandowski stated that there is no net and certain right of senators to demand a date for the session and that the scheduling is an internal matter of the Senate, on which there can be no interference by the Judiciary. For close allies, Alcolumbre would have said that the opinion guaranteed the necessary security so that the nominee of President Jair Bolsonaro is heard only when the senator guarantees the necessary majority to reject the choice.

Pacheco says that hearing will take place in the coming weeks

In an interview with Radio CNN, this Wednesday (13), the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) guaranteed that the hearing of former minister André Mendonça for the Supreme Court (STF) should be held in the next few weeks. “The expectation is that the hearing for the appointment of minister André Mendonça will take place. It is essential that it happen, as it is in fact a prerogative of the President of the Republic. It is a constitutional attribution of the Federal Senate to carry out the assessment. So, just as there are nominations for the National Council of Justice, for the National Council of the Public Ministry, for embassies, for agency boards, some that we have already carried out, others that are still pending, obviously those that are pending, including the appointment of the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) happens, I want to believe, in the coming weeks in the Federal Senate”, said Pacheco.

“We are in this effort. I strongly believe that the president of the Constitution and Justice Commission, senator Davi Alcolumbre, can make a concentrated effort in the CCJ for the nominations that are pending there, as well as the other commissions and the Federal Senate in the plenary also designate a concentrated effort with the presence of all senators so that there is a secret and individual vote on these nominations, including the minister of the Supreme”, said the president of the Senate.

Exaggerated politicization of themes

Asked about Alcolumbre’s resistance to ruling the hearing and about a solution to the impasse, Pacheco said that he strongly believes in dialogue and downplayed the importance of the hearing, saying that the Senate has more relevant issues to be addressed and that he is against the exaggerated politicization of themes. “I really believe in dialogue, in everyone’s mutual understanding. I am against aggression or exaggerated politicization of themes. I believe that we have other issues that are equally or more relevant that obviously cannot suffer a stoppage such as retaliation or a delay in the CCJ”, said the senator.

“Sabbath is not the country’s main issue”

For Pacheco, Brazil has more serious problems that cannot be influenced by the Saturday. “We have very serious problems in Brazil, including a definition of the Bolsa Família social program. Emergency aid is already running out without a new social program being implemented in the country, the rise in fuel prices. There is a pending tax reform. So obviously we can’t paralyze the Senate agenda because of an episode of this nature. It is obvious that a nomination for a minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) like other nominations must be appreciated”, said the congressman.

“We definitely can’t treat this as a single major issue in the country because it definitely isn’t. We have other issues just as important. And I repeat. We cannot, under the pretext of retaliating or of forcing the appreciation of the CCJ, contaminate the agenda of the Federal Senate, considering so many urgent measures for the population. I believe that in the next few weeks we will have the survey”, he stated.