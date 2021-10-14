Bolsonaro, in a new smokescreen: “I already want to privatize Petrobras”

× Photo: Alan Santos/PR

Jair Bolsonaro (photo) stated earlier in an interview with an evangelical radio from Recife (PE) which intends to privatize Petrobras. The president also said that he will study a way to do this with the team of Paulo Guedes.

“It’s very easy: increased gas, Bolsonaro’s fault. I already want to privatize Petrobras. I feel like it. I will see with the economic team what we can do. What happens? I can’t control it. Better to direct the price, but when it increases, it’s my fault, despite having zeroed federal tax”, said the President of the Republic.

The manifestation of Bolsonaro occurs one day after the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), have defended the same idea. Yesterday, in an interview with CNN radio, the president of the Chamber stated that the state-owned company acts in a limbo between the public and the private. Lira also criticized the “absurd monopoly” in the gas market.

“There is a policy that has to be revised, because today it is neither public nor private. Wouldn’t it be the case to privatize Petrobras? Wouldn’t it be time to discuss the role of Petrobras in Brazil? Is it just to distribute dividends to shareholders? What is this heritage for the Brazilian people? There are these discussions that have to be done.”

Amid rising inflation, which further threatens his re-election, Bolsonaro managed, in partnership with Lira, to create a new smokescreen and assign blame.

