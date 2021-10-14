Bolsonaro minimizes archbishop criticism and returns to defending armaments

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) returned to defending the armament of the population in Brazil and downplayed the position of Archbishop of Aparecida (SP), Dom Orlando Brandes. Yesterday, on the day the president visited the city’s sanctuary to celebrate the day of Our Lady of Aparecida, the priest stated, during a mass celebration, that, in order to be a beloved homeland, Brazil “cannot be an armed homeland”.

The sermon was given before Bolsonaro’s arrival in the city. The president said today, at an event in Miracatu (SP), that he respects the opinion, but maintains his position.

“I respect the opinion of anyone here who is in favor and against firearms, but what happened in Brazil is that only criminals and criminals had firearms. I couldn’t change the law as I wanted, but we changed decrees and ordinances of way that firearm became a reality among us,” he said.

Bolsonaro also complained that the Archbishop’s sentence was said on October 11th and that the press only reported it the following day. However, the speech took place during the morning mass on October 12th, before the president arrived in town, as recorded in the broadcasts from the sanctuary.

“They said he would have spoken on the 12th, he didn’t, he’s a polite person. We wouldn’t discuss it openly there, because there was no microphone, there was no way to discuss this matter,” said Bolsonaro.

Afterwards, he reaffirmed his arms discourse relating guns to freedom, an equivalence that is contested by specialists in urban violence who warn of the risks of an increase in people carrying guns in Brazil.

“I respect bishops who have a position different from mine. It’s not because when I don’t want something I don’t think anyone can have the right to want it, We should be concerned about our freedom, the greatest good of a nation, No freedom there is no life,” said Bolsonaro.

Reviews to petistas

Bolsonaro amended his speech in favor of armaments with criticism of PT governments, in particular ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and ex-minister of Education Fernando Haddad, resuming ideological themes that marked his campaign for the presidency.

“You want the return of Haddad who stayed there for 12 years [na verdade sete]? Do you want a return to gender ideology for our children? Today I have Mr. Milton in education [Ribeiro], but it is not easy to change the course of an ocean liner, but we are going slowly,” he said.

He also claimed to have found a country devastated “ethically, morally and economically”, ignoring that between the PT governments and his term there were more than two years of Michel Temer (MDB) in the presidency.

Bolsonaro also said he could not accept the “easy speech of the left and the scoundrels who were sitting in the presidential chair”, reinforcing his recent strategy to oppose Lula, who leads the electoral polls a year before the election. He even spoke, without giving any elements, “in the largest criminal group in the history of the world”.

“Until the last day of the mandate”

Bolsonaro also said, without specifying what he was referring to, that no “lying and unfounded action” will remove him from the presidency of the Republic. “I’m sure I’ll carry out this mission until the last day of the mandate,” he said.