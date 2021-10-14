Bolsonaro rebuts Archbishop of Aparecida and returns to defend arming the population

SAO PAULO — President Jair Bolsonaro, this Wednesday morning, refuted the criticism made by the Archbishop of Aparecida, Dom Orlando Brandes, to the civilian armament defended by the federal government. On a visit to Miracatu (SP), according to the G1, Bolsonaro said that he respected the religious opinion, but that before “only the marginal, the bandits had a firearm” in Brazil.

Bolsonaro, however, denied that Brandes had criticized the population’s armament agenda.

“He didn’t speak, he’s a polite person.” We weren’t going to openly discuss it there, because I didn’t have a microphone, there was no way to discuss it, it was just him in this matter. I respect the bishops and respect everyone who has a position different from mine – said the president.

In commemoration of the date of the patron saint of Brazil, the archbishop said the main mass of the day at the National Sanctuary of Aparecida, a city 176 kilometers from São Paulo. In the homily at the 9:00 am Mass, Brandes declared that “to be a beloved homeland, you cannot be an armed homeland” even with “lies and fake news”.

— To be a beloved homeland, be a homeland without hate. To be a beloved homeland, a republic without lies and without fake news. Beloved homeland without corruption. And a homeland loved with brotherhood. All brothers building the large Brazilian family – said the religious during the sermon.

Asked by journalists whether the sermon was a message for Bolsonaro, who defends the population’s arms, Brandes said that the sermon was a message “for all Brazilians”.

Bolsonaro traveled to Miracatu, in Vale do Ribeira, the poorest region in the state of São Paulo, for a ceremony to hand over rural property titles. The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, the Special Secretary for Land Affairs, Nabhan Garcia, and the President of Incra, Geraldo Melo Filho, were present.

In a speech at the event, the president also stated that the former head of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) André Mendonça will “soon” be the newest minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), according to the newspaper Valor Econômico. Like Bolsonaro, Mendonça also grew up in Vale do Ribeira.

— If Eldorado has a president, God willing, soon Miracatu will have a minister of the Supreme Court. To the family of Miracatu, to the family of André Mendonça, my compliments for this extremely competent, capable and intelligent man. And within my commitment, an evangelical for the STF – declared.

Appointed to the Supreme Court, Mendonça has been waiting for his hearing in the Senate for three months. The event depends on an appointment made by senator Davi Alcolumbre, president of the Constitution and Justice Commission.

Vaccination

Earlier, Bolsonaro stated, in an interview with “JovemPan” radio, that he will not be vaccinated against Covid-19. Previously, he had said that he would be the last Brazilian to be immunized.

— Regarding the vaccine, I decided not to take the vaccine anymore. I’m seeing new studies, I have my immunizations upstairs. What am I going to get the vaccine for? It would be the same thing as playing the R$ 10 lottery to win R$ 2. There is no point in that – he said.

Vaccination is the main solution against the coronavirus pandemic that the planet has been experiencing since March 2020 and is recommended by scientists around the world. Brazil has reaped the fruits of advanced vaccination. At the end of September, for example, 94% of those hospitalized by Covid-19 at Hospital Ronaldo Gazolla, in Rio, had not taken any dose of the vaccine. With half the population vaccinated, last week the city had the lowest number of hospitalized in 15 months.