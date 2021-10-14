Bolsonaro rebuts Xuxa after being attacked by the presenter on the social network

detonated by Xuxa on the internet, the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), decided to speak out after the presenter asked whoever supports the head of state to stop following her on social networks. Em seu perfil oficial no Twitter, Bolsonaro rebateu a loira e disse: “Se você apoia Xuxa, peço que nos siga. It would be a pleasure to point out omitted facts so that we can always improve and unite our country”.

Xuxa criticized the fact that the politician did not watch the Santos game, which took place last Sunday (10), for not having a vaccination passport against Covid-19.

“I will answer you why Mr. President, because we are in a pandemic, because the law is for everyone, because that way we protect people, because 600,000 people have already died, because we need to follow what scientists, doctors and the world organization of health demands and demands from everyone in the world, because anyone who does not do this and does not follow the world’s rules is genocidal. There are people who will want to argue. Please, stop following me, stop talking to me and you who are in favor of life, sign the impeachment now”, wrote the eternal Queen of the Shorty on the web.

Remember that this is not the first time that Xuxa detonates Jair Bolsonaro. During the new coronavirus pandemic, the communicator criticized his mismanagement in the face of the health crisis, such as the lack of vaccines, crowding, in addition to calling for the impeachment of the president of Brazil.

See Jair Bolsonaro’s post:

If you support Xuxa, please follow us. It would be a pleasure to point out omitted facts so that we can always improve and unite our country! — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) October 12, 2021

