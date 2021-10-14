Bolsonaro says he wants to privatize Petrobras and will evaluate it with an economic team

President Jair Bolsonaro in speech (Photo: Alan Santos/PR)

BRASÍLIA, Oct 14 (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he wants to privatize Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and that he will assess with the economic team what he can do, during an interview with Rádio Novas de Paz.

“I already want to privatize Petrobras, I want to, I’m going to see with the economic team what we can do, because what happens? I can’t, it’s not controlling, I can’t better target the price of fuel, but when it increases, it’s my fault. Increase cooking gas, it’s my fault, despite having zeroed the federal tax”, said the president.

The statement comes after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes defended on the eve that the government could sell shares in the state oil company at a time when the shares appreciated in order to distribute part of the gains to the most vulnerable population.

Petrobras preferred shares jumped after Bolsonaro’s comments, advancing 1.9% to 30.20 reais in morning trading.

