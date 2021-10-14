Bow and arrow attack kills at least 5 in Norway

13 october 2021 Updated 1 hour ago

Credit, Hakon Mosvold/NTB/via Reuters Photo caption, According to local media, attack with bow and arrows started in supermarket in Kongsberg city

Five people died and at least two were injured after a man used a bow and arrows to attack them in the city of Kongsberg, Norway, on Wednesday (13/10).

Local police received an initial warning of the attack around 6:13 pm local time (1:13 pm Brasília time).

Police Chief Oeyvind Aas said a suspect was arrested and appears to have acted alone. Motivations for the attack are under investigation.

Aas also added that police are investigating whether the suspect used firearms, as well as bows and arrows.

Local media say the man began attacking inside a Coop Extra supermarket in western Kongsberg. Hours later, a spokesman for the supermarket chain confirmed that there had been a “serious incident” at one of its stores and that there were no reports of employees among the victims.

According to reports, there was a confrontation between the police and the man before he was finally arrested at 6:47 pm local time.

One of the injured is an off-duty policeman shopping at the market.

Credit, Hakon Mosvold/NTB/via Reuters Photo caption, Large areas of Kongsberg were isolated, and residents were ordered not to leave their homes.

The suspect in the attack traveled to various parts of the city, which meant that the police had to isolate large areas and order residents to stay indoors.

The Norwegian Ministry of Justice informed that Minister Monica Maeland is closely following the situation.

Norway’s police command has ordered all officers in the country to carry firearms as a precaution. Normally, Norwegian police officers do not carry a gun. “The police have so far no indication that there has been a change in the national threat level,” the police command said in a statement.