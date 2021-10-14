Bow and arrow attack kills at least 5 in Norway

Five people died and at least two were injured after a man used a bow and arrows to attack them in the city of Kongsberg, Norway, on Wednesday (13/10).

Local police received an initial warning of the attack around 6:13 pm local time (1:13 pm Brasília time).

Police Chief Oeyvind Aas said a suspect was arrested and appears to have acted alone. Motivations for the attack are under investigation.

Aas also added that police are investigating whether the suspect used firearms, as well as bows and arrows.