Brazil immunizes 100 million people

Almost half of the Brazilian population received two doses or a single dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in the arm, and completed the immunization cycle against the disease, which has already killed more than 600 thousand people in the country. To date, more than 100 million have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL participates, collected from the state health departments. In all, 100,499,968 Brazilians received the second dose or the single dose, corresponding to 47.11% of the national population.

A historical setback, however, persists: social inequality, which affects this number and makes vaccination progress unevenly between the more and less wealthy states.

Of the seven northern states, six have the lowest full vaccination rates, according to consortium data. With 25.24% of the population completely immunized, Roraima is the one that least completed the vaccination cycle.

Image: UOL

The difference stands out when comparing Roraima with Mato Grosso do Sul, for example. Mato Grosso do Sul registers 60.53% of the immunized population — a distance of more than 35% in the index, as shown by today’s consortium data.

Meanwhile, the Center-South is taking large steps forward in the campaign, including already applying the booster dose against covid-19. São Paulo is the state that most vaccinated its population, with 61.61% of the population fully vaccinated.

The states behind in the vaccination campaign are disadvantaged by geographic and socioeconomic conditions — such as the age composition of the population, the difficulty of accessing regions and even the impossibility of storing immunizers safely, with adequate equipment and refrigeration.

Added to this is a failure in the coordination of the distribution of doses by the Ministry of Health, in the opinion of public health experts consulted by the UOL. The ministry, in a statement, defends itself saying that “the delivery of doses of covid-19 vaccines is carried out to the states, responsible for the distribution to the municipalities”.

Between yesterday and today, 541,344 people took the second dose, 228 the only one and another 235,136, the booster. There are already 149,950,990 Brazilians who have taken the first dose so far, equivalent to 70.29% of the country’s population. In all, 2,704,019 people were vaccinated with the booster dose.

Image: UOL

Delayed with 2nd dose

At least 16 million Brazilians have their second dose of vaccine against covid-19 late. The data are in the epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health published last Monday (11) and refer to the numbers until 26 September.

To reach this number of delays, the folder considers the appropriate interval for people who received the first dose to go to the vaccination post and take the second application — for calculation, the interval used is different for the types of immunizing: 28 days for CoronaVac and 84 days for AstraZeneca and Pfizer (which has recently been reduced in some states to 56 days).

In two months, the number of absentees jumped 247% in the country — it was 5.5 million, according to the bulletin in August.

Specialists warn that only the first dose of immunization produces a low body defense and, to avoid risks, it is necessary to complete the vaccination cycle in all age groups.