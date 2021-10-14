Brazil reaches 100 million fully vaccinated

Common National Immunization Program which is an international reference and a tradition of vaccination already consolidated in the population, the Brazil reached the milestone of 100 million people fully vaccinated against covid-19 this Wednesday, the 13th, which represents 47.11% of the population. The country is also close to hitting the mark of 150 million people vaccinated with at least one dose. There are so far 149,950,990, or 70.29% of the population that started the vaccine scheme against the disease.

The start of vaccination was slow in the country, with around 300 thousand vaccines applied per day in the first two months. The campaign gained momentum in June and, since then, between 1.5 million and two million Brazilians have been vaccinated daily. In September, Brazil entered a different phase of the vaccination campaign and started to apply mostly the second dose.







Dancer and choreographer Andre Luiz da Silva Oliveira, 70, receives the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Retreat dos Artistas in Rio de Janeiro 01/09/2021 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares Photo: Reuters

Today, Brazil already surpasses Germany and the United States in the number of people vaccinated with at least one dose. These countries have a much greater availability of vaccines and started the campaign first, in December of last year.

The immunologist Gustavo Cabral, who leads the development of vaccines against covid-19 and other diseases at the University of São Paulo (USP), credits the high rates of vaccination to the willingness of Brazilians to take the vaccine and to the existence of a National Immunization Program strong and well structured. The pressure exerted by the Pandemic CPI and by the media are other points cited by the researcher to justify the large percentage of vaccinated compared to other countries.

“Our PNI it is an international reference and works independently of who is in power. It would take a lot of work to make things go wrong. We are great in vaccination,” he says. Cabral says that the country would have the capacity to vaccinate up to five million people a day, but the federal government lacked responsibility for making this happen.

The United States, one of the first countries to offer the immunizing agent on a large scale to the entire population, is facing difficulties in increasing the rate of vaccines. Although the vaccine is available to the entire population over 12 years of age, only 64.6% of Americans agreed to receive the immunizing agent.

The country does not have a structured immunization program like Brazil, but it was one of the countries that bought the most vaccines and facilitated access to immunization agents by installing vaccination points in pharmacy chains, supermarkets and shopping centers. None of this was able to overcome the anti-vaccine movement. “They have adapted a structure that is not usual for them, but in some more conservative states vaccination has stalled. The problem is the lack of acceptance. In Brazil, on the other hand, more than 95% of the population wants to be vaccinated”, says the immunologist.

In some European countries, the problem is starting to repeat itself. The vaccine has been available to the entire adult population since June in most countries on the continent, but many nations are unable to increase vaccine coverage. Germany has already been surpassed by Brazil in the percentage of people vaccinated with at least one dose and the United Kingdom is expected to fall behind soon. Other countries like Switzerland, Austria, Greece, Hungary and Poland also vaccinated less than Brazil in relation to the first dose.

Israel, in Asia, was an example of vaccination, exhibiting one of the highest rates in the world. Now, sees the immunization campaign stop and is almost tied with Brazil, with 70.44% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose. In all, 64.73% of Israelis are fully immunized against the disease. The vaccine is offered to everyone over 12 years of age.

For Cabral, this also has to do with the current anti-vaccine. The movement originated in the United Kingdom in the mid-19th century. “Although Europe is the continent that has benefited the most from vaccines, with the millenary control of diseases, the anti-vaccine movement emerged there”, he says. To alleviate the situation, countries like France and Germany have implemented the health passport and only allow access to certain places to people who have been vaccinated or tested negative for the disease.

Although Brazilians have joined the vaccination en masse, epidemiologist Denise Garrett, vice president of the Sabin Vaccine Institute in Washington, believes that it would be a mistake to underestimate groups opposed to immunization. “The anti-vaccination movement was in its infancy when it started in the United States. It did not gain strength overnight. It gradually grew until it became one of the largest in the world,” he says.

“Today, the United States is a kind of ‘super disseminator’ of the movement antivacine. Many of the conspiracy theories are born here, in this movement linked to right-wing extremists who spread fake news,” he says. According to Denise, the movement is still in its infancy in Brazil, but close to reaching a crucial point for its strengthening: the moment in which begins to generate income. “Brazil, where even federal government officials clearly replicate the anti-vaccine discourse, needs to nip this evil in the bud if it doesn’t want to repeat the mistake of the Americans.”

“The Brazilian likes the vaccine”, says specialist

The Brazilian population’s confidence in vaccines and the rush to the stations to receive the doses as they became available are the only factors to celebrate at this time, say some of the experts who stood out in research and in raising public awareness during the pandemic.

“We arrived at this brand because Brazilians like vaccines”, says the pulmonologist Margareth Dalcomo, researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). “It’s an encouraging number, but it’s not comforting,” he says.

For Margareth, the government bet poorly on the Covax mechanism, created to increase equity in access to the vaccine against covid-19. The country could have purchased immunizations for up to 50% of the population through the consortium, but chose to purchase enough doses for only 10% of Brazilians.

“A good thing that Brazil did, on the initiative of Fiocruz, was the technical cooperation agreement for technology transfer with AstraZeneca. Without that, we would be in a catastrophe comparable to that of Haiti and that of African countries,” he says. Brazilian research institutions were the ones that most included volunteers in international vaccine studies, but the Ministry of Health was slow to close agreements with manufacturers. By the end of 2020, ten countries had purchased 75% of all vaccines manufactured in the world.

The pulmonologist says that Brazil should have reached the mark of 70% of the population vaccinated by the middle of this year, but that was not possible because “the central coordination was a disaster”. “O National Immunization Program entered this pandemic shattered. We no longer have the homogeneous and harmonious organization that we had during the H1N1 epidemic,” he says.

The vaccine culture disseminated in Brazil, the result of decades of organized work by the PNI, prevented the health scenario from being even worse during the pandemic. “The pride with which parents show their children’s vaccination card is a touching thing in Brazil,” he says.

Epidemiologist Cesar Victora, professor emeritus at the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel), also laments the delay in starting immunization. “She was not faster due to the lack of commitment of the federal government, which continues to carry out veiled campaigns against vaccination, as part of its denial agenda”, says Victora.

Country may achieve herd immunity soon

For Gustavo Cabral, the country should start building herd immunity from the end of the year, when at least 70% of the population should be fully vaccinated against the disease. This will only be possible because vaccination rates are uniform in Brazil, there are no major disparities between different cities or states. “This will give us some breath and allow us to do tests to return to normal life”, says the immunologist.

The fact that Brazil has reached almost half of the immunized population brings optimism, in the opinion of Denise Garrett. “Once again, the country shows the strength of its vaccine culture, even in a campaign that did not have publicity efforts,” he says.

The two experts agree that, as good as the numbers are, it’s not yet time to relax on prevention. “I get angry when people talk about taking off the mask,” says Cabral. Denise points out that countries with higher vaccination rates than Brazil still face difficulties in controlling the virus due to the variants.

In places where the use of masks has been partially or totally abolished, as in England, there has been an explosion of cases. In Brazil, the delta variant hasn’t done as much damage because the population still wears facial protection, says Cabral.

For the immunologist, the challenge in the coming months will be to expand vaccine coverage in places where it is still low to avoid the emergence of new variants. And Brazil has the capacity to lead these discussions, he guarantees. “We are a reference in immunization and very well accepted by other countries. We are a happy, interactive nation, this opens doors for us.”